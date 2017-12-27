Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth let fans know they went on a date on Christmas night. They shared an image from their dinner, prompting Duggar family fans to remark about Joy-Anna’s appearance.

While Joy-Anna Duggar’s due-date is anyone’s guess, she is likely around 30 weeks pregnant. According to People, the couple announced that they are expecting, back in August, but have remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy’s progress, only sharing an occasional Instagram update. Unlike her sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar who regularly shared baby-bump images, Joy-Anna has remained relatively shy. The first set of images of her baby bump was deemed too big for a third-month pregnancy (Joy and Austin wed May 26), leading to rumors of pre-marital sex and pregnancy before wedding. These rumors may well have deterred the couple from sharing pregnancy updates frequently.

In an image Joy-Anna and Austin posted Tuesday, the couple was spotted at a diner during their Christmas date-night. Joy-Anna paired a casual skirt with a T-shirt. It appears she also chose to go minimal with makeup. Her baby-bump indicated she is well into the third trimester of pregnancy. Duggar family fans also noticed she did not appear her usual cheerful self. They opined she looked fatigued, probably due to the pregnancy. The couple was also asked about their baby’s gender, which they have not revealed yet.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

“Sparkle in her eyes is gone. She must be tired. Hope pregnancy is been good for her,” reads one comment.

In the images she has shared, Joy-Anna Duggar is seen sporting very little makeup, probably avoiding it for the duration of her pregnancy. In contrast to comments about how tired she looked, others who reacted said Joy-Anna Duggar looked beautiful. They also sought to know if she is having a boy or a girl.

“Are you going to find out the gender or wait until after birth?” asked another fan.

Besides allowing baby-bump photos to trickle, the Counting On star has not disclosed the gender of baby Forsyth. A source close to the family claimed the couple has decided to wait until birth and has not learnt the baby’s gender. That did not, however, stop fans from guessing. Many who commented said she is having a girl.

“Joy is carrying so high! I’m thinking it’s a girl!” one fan commented up on seeing Joy-Anna’s baby-bump.

If she were to give birth to a girl, Joy-Anna Duggar would be the first Duggar daughter to do so. Her sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald have two boys each. Josh Duggar is the only other married sibling to have children.