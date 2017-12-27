‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cassandra’s Storyline Bleeds Into Jason And Drew Twin Drama, Shockers Ahead

General Hospital spoilers reveal that two seemingly unrelated storylines may soon be melded together in true soap opera fashion. Currently, the Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) mystery encompasses finding out who is the mastermind behind the mind mapping saga, while Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) is trying to manufacture synthetic opioid drugs for distribution. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that after Cassandra finds out that Finn (Michael Easton) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) have been playing her, she may seek revenge. Also, there is also a possibility that she has been involved in this saga in a far deeper way than anybody has realized.

General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that there are two distinct possibilities where these two storylines could link up. Remember the mini disco ball that Andre (Anthony Montgomery) gave to Anna (Finola Hughes)? Since Cassandra never trusted Anna from the get-go, she could have sent her henchmen on a digging spree. The mini disco ball contains Drew’s memories, so it could prove to be a valuable bargaining tool for Cassandra. She could have her own use for the disco ball, or she could simply use it to get what she wants. Either way, Andre’s gift could land up in the wrong person’s hands.

Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) still haven’t found Faison’s (Anders Hove) traitor, the person who did not kill Jason and sent him to a facility instead. Then there is also the question of who sent the manuscript to them. General Hospital spoilers state that Cassandra could have ties to these two enigmatic people. Could they even be the same person, and even better, could it be Cassandra who may have been driving her own agenda from the start? Perhaps the opioids are a ruse to cover her true intent and will hide her real connection to Jason and Drew.

There are also those who have been wondering if there is a link between Cassandra and the Cassadines. According to Inquisitr, Cassandra could be Irina, Helena Cassadine’s daughter. There is a possibility that Irina, who was known as Cassandra then, had Jason sedated and sent him away from the family he loves as part of a revenge plot. With so many exciting possibilities ahead, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Port Charles will be hit with shocking bombshells and revelations in the months to come.