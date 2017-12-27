Note: The following article contains minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It’s exactly a year ago this month that Carrie Fisher left our world at the age of 60. Though she had acted in many shows on stage and screen, the beloved actress, author, screenwriter will always be remembered for her iconic role as Princess Leia/General Organa in the highly successful Star Wars film franchise. Not only is her character one of the most strong-willed and spirited princesses ever portrayed on the big screen, the feisty heroine is also renowned for delivering some of the most memorable lines in the 40-year Star Wars saga.

In what would be her last performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fisher didn’t disappoint in performance-wise or dialogue-wise. In fact, director Rian Johnson revealed to People that many of the lines in the character’s key scenes were penned by the actress herself. These scenes include a light moment with Laura Dern’s Admiral Amilyn Holdo and most significantly, a touching reunion scene with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker towards the end of the film.

Witty and honestly blunt to a fault, these are but only a few reasons why Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia will always remained in the hearts of millions of Star Wars fans. In chronological order, here are 12 of the most memorable quotes by the Force-filled princess from a galaxy far, far away:

From Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)



1. “Help me Obi-wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.”

– Leia’s holographic message to Master Jedi Kenobi, a message that was replayed by R2-D2 to Luke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Leia and R2-D2 as seen in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Disney/Lucasfilm

2. “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”

– to her would-be rescuer Luke who was clad in Stormtrooper armor.

3. “You came in that thing? You’re braver than I thought.”

– to Han Solo, when she sees the Millennium Falcon for the first time.

From Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

4. “Why you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!”

– to Han, when he tells Luke and Chewbacca that Leia has feelings for him.

5. “You don’t have to do this to impress me.”

– to Han, as he attempts to fly the Millennium Falcon through an asteroid field.

Leia and Han Solo on the Millennium Falcon in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Disney/Lucasfilm

6. “Would it help if I got out and pushed?”

– again to Han, when the Millennium Falcon wouldn’t start.

From Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)



7.“You’re a jittery little thing, aren’t you?”

– Leia upon meeting an Ewok for the first time.

8. “It’s not like that at all. He’s my brother.”

– to Han, after he asks if it is Luke whom she loves.

From Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

9. “Luke is a Jedi. You are his father.”

– to Han, urging him to reach out to their son Ben a.k.a Kylo Ren.

10. “No matter how much we fought, I’ve always hated watching you leave.”

– to Han, before he departs for Starkiller Base.

From Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

11. “You go, I’ve said it enough.”

– to Admiral Holdo, when both uttered “May the Force be with you” at the same time.

12. “I know what you’re gonna say. I changed my hair.”

– to Luke, when she “reunites” with her brother on planet Crait.

The list above is but a small selection of the many juicy one-liners that Fisher as Princess Leia had uttered with relish in the Star Wars Universe. Although any hope of seeing her once again in Star Wars Episode IX (due in 2021) has long been dashed – Lucasfilm has also said they will not resurrect the actress via CGI a la Peter Cushing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is probably for the best – fans should be relieved and contented that Fisher had left behind a legacy that will be remembered for all times.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still in theaters and is expected to gross $800 million worldwide this week.



