Kylie Jenner Reportedly Hates Being Pregnant

Kylie Jenner has been plagued with pregnancy rumors for months now, but she never commented on it. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with basketball star Tristan Thompson’s baby. Thus, fans are now anxiously waiting for the lip mogul to officially announce hers. However, it seems that she is bummed over her pregnancy as it doesn’t do good to her sexy body figure.

An insider recently told Life & Style Weekly that Kylie Jenner has gained about 40 pounds since the beginning of her pregnancy and has been avoiding social media. She was missing in the Kardashian family’s 25 days of Christmas pictures, and fans were quick to speculate that she doesn’t want everyone to see her bigger figure. The source went on to say that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star feels huge and has never felt fat in her whole life.

Her friends are reportedly telling her that she still looks great in her pregnancy, but Kylie Jenner thinks they were just trying to console her so she won’t feel bad about it. Most fans expected her to reveal her pregnancy during the 25th day of the Kardashian Christmas card, but she wasn’t there either. Even Khloe, who didn’t reveal hers yet at the time, tried to hide her baby bump by having her niece Dream sit on her lap.

“They all keep telling her she looks great, she doesn’t trust them. She thinks they’re just saying that so she doesn’t feel awful.”

Last month, another insider told Hollywood Life that the pregnancy has Kylie Jenner feeling low and she doesn’t even want to leave her house. She’s been conscious of the changes of her body, but her sister Kim Kardashian West has been by her side since her pregnancy. It is said that Kim shares the lip mogul with fashion tips and advice her to embrace her pregnancy curves.

Kim is reportedly worried that Kylie Jenner might end up hiding from the world just because she gets too conscious of her body figure throughout her pregnancy. The source added that the 20-year-old reality star has been fighting with her boyfriend Travis Scott because she keeps hiding. However, Kim shows her love and support to her sister so that she would feel confident, sexy, and comfortable while she’s pregnant.

Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly having a baby girl. A source told People that she has already picked a name for the baby, but apparently, she is not sharing it with everyone. What’s more is that the lip kit mogul is said to give birth in February 2018, at least a month before Khloe Kardashian’s due date in March.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to comment on these pregnancy rumors.