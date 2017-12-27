Cardi B Sex Tape Video: Rapper And Boyfriend Offset Post Racy Clip To Instagram In Response To Real Video Leak

Cardi B appeared to have a new sex tape hitting the internet, but instead it seems that the racy Instagram Live video that showed up this week is really just the rapper’s response to another leaked video.

The drama started last week, when someone posted a video of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper dancing while in the nude. This video quickly made the rounds on social media and attracted stories from celebrity gossip blogs. While there were some initial questions about its authenticity, Cardi B herself confirmed on a Christmas day post that it was indeed her, and that she had nothing to be ashamed about.

The rapper — who had previously worked as a stripper — said it was not unusual to have such racy videos of herself floating around the internet.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like I wasn’t a stripper before,” she tweeted. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my t*****s & a** out on YouTube already right? Always I know I know I got a nice body right.”

But Cardi B wasn’t done playing into the drama that the sex tape caused. Afterward, she and boyfriend Offset posted a video to Instagram Live that appeared to show them being rather intimate. But as the New York Post‘s Page Six noted, the act was actually simulated and it appeared that Cardi B was simply trying to make a joke of the previous video that had circulated around.

A representative for Cardi B later confirmed to TMZ that the sex tape was really just a joke.

While the rapper may have been in a joking mood about the previous video release, some of her fans got quite defensive about it. While it was not clear who or how the video was leaked, some fans believed it was an attempt to cut down her fame at a time when she is at her highest. Cardi B just released the follow-up to her No. 1 hit “Bodak Yellow,” a track called “Bartier Cardi” that was generating quite a bit of attention.

Cardi B Appears to Post Live Sex Video with Offset https://t.co/hiq8PDn8mY — TMZ (@TMZ) December 27, 2017

Many also took what was eventually Cardi B’s take on the matter, that it wasn’t a big deal for someone who previously worked as an exotic dancer to have a nude video on the internet.