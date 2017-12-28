Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding May Not Be As Grand As Prince William & Duchess Catherine’s, Here’s Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding is reportedly not as extravagant as Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s. This is despite all the attention it has been getting in the international scene.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell shared his thoughts on the highly-anticipated May wedding of the fifth in line to the British throne and former Suits actress.

The famed journalist revealed how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials might compare to Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s wedding in 2011.

Apparently, Witchell believes that the couple’s wedding will not be as grand and large as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials. The royal correspondent pointed out the fact that Prince Harry is highly unlikely to be the king anytime soon given his place in the line of succession to the throne, which will allegedly make the affair somewhat a “smaller scale” in the U.K.

“I think within the U.K. it will be on a somewhat smaller scale. It’s difficult to predict these things. Harry is not the next King. He will, by the time of the wedding, be sixth in line to the throne.”

And since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day is not taking place in one of the biggest cathedrals in London and will not be a bank holiday, it is expected to be somehow less extravagant than his brother’s own royal wedding.

Witchell reiterated that the 2018 royal wedding might be a little less “pomp and circumstance,” adding that things might be taken down a “notch or two.”

As for the attendance, Witchell expected that all the principal members of the royal family will be present at the ceremony. He also added that there would have to be some sort of a carriage procession through Windsor, which will give fans a chance to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big day.

“Whether it will be quite the scale of the London procession with the cavalry trotting along behind, I think that is yet to be determined,” he explained.

“But it might be brought down a notch or two from William and Kate’s… But there will, I’m sure, be trumpeters and a bit of that, just because St. George’s Chapel is well used to pomp and pageantry, but on a rather smaller scale.”

However, Witchell noted that Prince Harry’s choice of bride will definitely bring a considerable amount of interest from the public. He also admitted that the international interest from the media, particularly in the U.S., will be almost the same with what Prince William and Duchess Catherine experienced during their wedding.

So far, no other details have been officially revealed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The newly engaged couple is set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.