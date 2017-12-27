Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West Got Her For Christmas–And It’s Totally Unique

Kanye West is known to be a generous husband, but the Christmas present he got for Kim Kardashian this year may be his most mindblowing gift ever. On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to reveal what her lavish husband gave her for Christmas.

In the first video, Kim pulls out this small brown box with little stocking stuffers inside. There’s a small Mickey Mouse doll, Apple headphones, a $60 Netflix gift card, $100 Amazon card, and socks from Adidas–very unusually normal presents from someone like Kanye West.

“I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!'” Kim says in the clip.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appreciated the thoughtful knickknacks Kanye put together for her, so she was totally shocked to learn that there’s more! Of course, being Kanye West, the items were actually just a precursor of his real gift. Kim went on to show that there was a second box waiting for her.

“But then I open the next box, and it is stock Amazon where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple hence the little headphones, Adidas stock, and Disney stock.”

Kanye West has given Kim stocks to these giant companies–a totally unexpected, but thoughtful and prudent gift. Though she didn’t say how much these investments were, the camera panned to her Disney stock certificate and revealed that Kanye bought 920 shares worth $100,000. It also showed that Kanye purchased 995 shares from Adidas, which according to Page Six, was worth at least $168,553. In total, the set of stocks could easily cost at least $500,000.

“Best husband alert!” Kim wrote in her IG Stories clip.

Certainly, Kanye West is in the mood for the holidays. He even appeared for the first time in the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas card this year, posing alongside Kim and their two children, North and Saint. According to People, he also joined his wife’s famous family on Kris Jenner’s traditional Christmas Eve party in her Los Angeles mansion. Kim and Kanye are expecting another child next year, via a surrogate.

In the past, Kanye has famously spoiled Kim with extravagant presents. According to Elle, the rapper gave Kim a $100,000 Birkin bag with North’s painting for her birthday in 2014. He also previously gave the reality star another custom Birkin worth $40,000. He’s also known for his gigantic flower arrangements, which cost thousands of dollars. His most memorable gift was Kim’s enormous 15-carat flawless diamond engagement ring, made by Lorraine Schwartz.