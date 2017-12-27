Blac Chyna Claims She Strangled Rob Kardashian In Self-Defense, Demands Ex’s Lawsuit To Be Tossed Out [Rumors]

Looks like the legal battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is still far from being over. The former couple might just meet again in court, two months after the controversial assault charges were filed.

In a recent report by The Blast, it has been alleged that the 29-year-old aspiring rapper has finally responded to a lawsuit filed against her by the 30-year-old sock designer.

According to the webloid, Blac Chyna shared her side of the story on Tuesday, clarifying the reason behind her “aggressive behavior” during an explosive fight with Rob Kardashian in 2016.

The Lashed Bar owner vehemently denied the accusations against her, adding that her actions were just mere “self-defense.”

In the new documents obtained by the webloid, Blac Chyna reiterated that although she acted violently towards Rob Kardashian, it was “caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant’s self-defense and defense of others.”

Blac Chyna is now demanding to have the entire lawsuit dismissed as soon as possible and refuses to make a settlement with the Arthur George owner.

Aside from Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna also denied Kylie Jenner’s vandalism charges against her, which the lip kit mogul filed at the same time with her brother.

It can be recalled that in September, Rob Kardashian sued Blac Chyna for assault and battery. According to The Blast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed that his ex-fiancee physically abused him.

Based on the documents obtained by the webloid, Rob Kardashian claimed that Blac Chyna “consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol” on the night of December 14, 2016.

The father of one claimed that Blac Chyna aggressively assaulted him and even tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord. He also added that he was able to escape her grasp but sustained injuries to his neck.

“Chyna lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob with the cord around his neck.”

The complaint also noted that Rob managed to get away from her but Blac Chyna “chased” after him and “repeatedly struck him in the head and face.” The reality star claimed he has proof to support his statement, such as documentation of his neck injury.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, filed vandalism complaints after Blac Chyna allegedly trashed her house, which Rob Kardashian was renting. According to the lawsuit, the former stripper damaged furniture and appliances in the reality star’s house, which amounted to over $100,000.

So far, Blac Chyna and her legal team have yet to confirm reports of her response to Rob Kardashian’s assault lawsuit. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have yet to comment on it as well.