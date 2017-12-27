Joy Villa’s Sex Assault Case Against Corey Lewandowski: Trump Fans Blame Greg Mitchell, Clinton, Scientology

Joy Villa gained worldwide attention when she hit the red carpet on Sunday, February 12, at the 59th annual Grammy Awards wearing a long blue dress that read “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the train of the dress. The big reveal of the “MAGA” dress came with all the flourish of a woman who knew how to capture attention, after the white covering that hid the dress was removed to reveal her Trump-supporting gown. Now Villa is going viral online for accusing Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault.

As reported by Bloomberg, Joy is a singer who has claimed to be in talks with police about actions she claims Corey performed against her at a party. Lewandowski was a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, but now he’s a man embroiled in a sexual assault complaint by Villa, who alleges that Corey hit her two times on her buttocks, even after she allegedly told him never to touch her behind again. The incident allegedly happened at a Washington party in November, the day after Thanksgiving.

As a result of the melee, the term “singer Joy Villa” was a trending Twitter phrase, along with Corey’s name. Lewandowski has seen his popularity soar in a negative manner as “Corey Lewandowski” also trends on Twitter. Villa was reportedly afraid to go public with her accusations because she did not want to face public backlash. However, once Joy’s friend let the cat out of the bag on Christmas Eve about the incident, Villa decided to contact Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

The backlash against Villa has indeed been swift in the wake of her charges against Lewandowski, a man that Villa said she only knew via his reputation and not personally.

“I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust.”

A whole string of NSFW photos claiming to show Villa in compromising positions has appeared on the “TruthInGovernment” Twitter account at the @TruthinGov2016 Twitter handle.

George Soros' hired Joy Villa's political advisor & Church of Scientology's Mitchell lobbying Firm. @LaraLeaTrump https://t.co/WaPqx7gieO — No One ???????? (@tweettruth2me) November 19, 2017

According to Joy, the party was held at the Trump International Hotel, the location where Lewandowski allegedly hit her “extremely hard,” an action Villa called “disgusting and shocking and demeaning.”

Joy Villa's political advisor, Greg Mitchell, not only works on behalf of the Church of Scientology…he also works for George Soros. Let that sink in. ???? pic.twitter.com/6ZnG8TiEoV — No One ???????? (@tweettruth2me) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, social media posts like those above are linking Villa to Greg Mitchell, the Church of Scientology, and the Clintons. Claims that Lewandowski is having stories “planted” against him in the media because of Joy’s “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” type of logic to the Clintons are the theories floating around the melee.

“Really Joy?? You were at a party. Not woman enough to just turn around and slap the crap out of someone for smacking your butt. Have to go on the #metoo bandwagon for attention?”

While Villa is posting photos on Facebook with descriptions about standing strong in the face of adversity, she is also receiving her fair share of alleged victim-blaming comments like the one above.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, previously faced a misdemeanor battery charge against a female reporter in 2016, but the charges were dropped.