Michael Schumacher remains to be one of the most talked about personalities in the field of sports car racing. Until now, the Formula 1 legend has been fighting for his life after hitting his head on a rock in 2013. Despite the fans’ demand for information about the German racer’s current health condition, the family of Schumi keeps mum about it.

Rumors previously claimed that Michael Schumacher was able to walk again after several years of being bedridden. Numerous news outlets shared that the Formula 1 legend was able to take a few steps with the help of his therapists. However, the Telegraph shared that these speculations were fabricated and made-up.

As a matter of fact, the family of Michael Schumacher sued a German publication, which first reported that the famous racing driver could walk again. Felix Damm made it clear that the Formula 1 legend still cannot walk. The family lawyer added that Schumi could not even stand with the help of his therapists.

Manager Sabine Kehm stated that the fake report gave false hopes to the avid followers of Michael Schumacher. She also reiterated that privacy is a very important thing for the Formula 1 legend. Hence, the family of the German racer has sued Bunte Magazine for 40,000-100,000 euros for invading his privacy.

Despite the family’s appeal to be left alone, another publication tried to obtain the latest details about the health condition of Michael Schumacher. Express reported that French magazine L’Equipereached out to the loved ones of the Formula 1 legend. However, the publication shared that a security guard, allegedly, blocked their staff while on their way to Schumi’s Swiss mansion near Lake Geneva.

What we know about Michael Schumacher and condition of his health after horror ski accident https://t.co/1Jg0Vum4ca — Smeeth (@Shangaboy) December 28, 2017

The news outlet added that the Schumachers have considered purchasing all the lots surrounding their countryseat to protect their family’s privacy and to keep details about Michael Schumacher’s health condition in secret. L’Equipe also claimed that the clan erected a small structure near their mansion that houses the medical equipment being used for the Formula 1 legend’s treatments and therapies.

Four years after Michael Schumacher's tragic accident, his condition remains sport's biggest mystery, via @nzherald https://t.co/BfyH2fGWuY — Stephen J Vlasblom (@kiwiSteve14) December 27, 2017

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that the family of the popular German racer has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of the Formula 1 legend should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the current health condition of Michael Schumacher!