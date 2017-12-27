Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Reportedly Fighting Over Their New Partners During The Holidays

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have finally settled to just be co-parents to their three children, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, 3-year-old Reign, after trying to work things out for years and failed. However, a new report claims that the ex-lovebirds are still fighting over their new partners even during the Christmas festivities.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kourtney Kardashian has banned Scott Disick’s new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to join their family’s Christmas Eve party. When the 19-year-old fashion model shared that she was upset for being dissed by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Scott reportedly understood her frustration and promised to talk to Kourtney about it.

The insider revealed that the 34-year-old reality star is “absolutely going to have a 1-on-1 sit-down with Kourtney to find out what the deal is with her disdain for Sofia and get to the root of her issues with her.”

As if that’s not enough, while Sofia Richie was clearly not invited during the party, Kourtney Kardashian brought her new man, Younes Bendjima, during their family’s annual event.

Although things quickly got awkward, the source shared that Scott Disick was not looking for any trouble and has always been gracious with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend. In fact, the insider revealed that the father-of-three was “very respectful of Younes [Bendjima] when he met him and felt he handled the encounter with immense maturity,” so he was not pleased that the eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will not give him and Sofia the same respect.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Meanwhile, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have definitely proved everyone wrong. Since the former is known for being a playboy, many believed that the teen model will just end up like the rest of his previous hookups. Surprisingly, the couple is still going strong and previous reports even revealed that the reality star is willing to end his bad boy ways to make his relationship with Sofia work.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, has also moved on from her rocky relationship with Scott Disick and is now enjoying a new romance with Younes Bendjima. The Algerian model and former boxer is more than 10 years younger than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.