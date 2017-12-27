Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reportedly Spent Christmas With Kids

After being together for 11 long years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner decided to part ways in June 2015. The former couple established a strong bond after they both landed their roles in the 2001 film Pearl Harbor and the 2003 movie Daredevil. Fans were heartbroken when they announced that they intend to divorce. Fortunately, they have set everything between them amicable. In fact, they reportedly spent Christmas together with their kids.

A source recently told People that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Christmas holidays together with their three children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5. The Armageddon star is still under treatment for alcohol abuse but continues to co-parent the kids with his wife. In April, the former power couple both filed for divorce seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. It is said that they have decided to make things cordial for the sake of their children.

Despite their breakup, Ben Affleck, and his family have been spending time together, especially on holidays. In December 2016, they were also spotted together and even spent the Thanksgiving holidays in November this year. He was also seen taking his kids to the famous American musical Hamilton. The actor has been honest with his alcohol abuse and previously said that he continues to fight it off.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Earlier in 2016, Garner confirmed to Vanity Fair that Ben Affleck had an affair with their children’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, who was subsequently fired thereafter. However, the Alias actress made it clear that she has been separated from her husband for months when she learned about his affair with the nanny, thereby saying that Ouzounian wasn’t part of the failing relationship that she had with the actor.

Garner went on to say that people shouldn’t hate Ben Affleck. She doesn’t hate him either as she knows that everyone makes mistake although that regrettable thing also equals shame and pain. This year, the actor started dating TV producer Lindsay Shookus, but a separate source previously told People that they already started their affair in 2003, during which both of them were still married to their spouses. It is said that he mostly visited the Saturday Night Live producer in New York and were regulars at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

In July, another insider claimed to People that Garner confronted Shookus about her alleged affair with Ben Affleck. The television producer reportedly refused to quit the relationship. However, some sources also claimed that they were just friends and never had an affair while they were married.

Garner reportedly talked to Shookus’ ex-husband Kevin Miller, who is also a television producer, about the rumored affair. Sources said that the actress showed him proof of Ben Affleck and Shookus’ alleged affair through text messages.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been married since June 2005.