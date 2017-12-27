Trump Paid For Hundreds Of Christmas Day Meals From 1 To 7 P.M. For Police, Military, Secret Service Members

President Donald Trump has gotten a lot of flak for taking golf trip No. 85 the day after Christmas, which has brought his golfing and traveling taxpayer costs up to an estimated $43 million and counting, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, Trump is also getting credit for providing Christmas Day meals to members of the Secret Service, military, police and more. While it isn’t clear whether “the full Christmas spread” included the same “Trump Chocolate Cake” and “Brilliant Cheesecake” that was on the Christmas Day menu at Mar-a-Lago, according to the below viral Twitter reports, Trump’s full spread offered to the workers included turkey and a full dessert buffet.

The below tweets were published to the verified Twitter account of Noah Gray found at the Twitter handle @NoahGrayCNN. Gray works as a CNN White House Producer who formerly embedded with the Trump camp, necessitating that Noah live out of a suitcase for 18 months, as his Twitter profile’s description explains. As seen in the first tweet published to Gray’s Twitter account on Christmas Day at 4:04 p.m., the journalist noted that while President Trump was spending the holiday with his family at the so-called “Winter White House,” he was also providing a “feast” to police officers and military personnel, according to Gray’s unnamed source.

President Trump is spending Christmas day w/ family at Mar A Lago, while providing feast for military & law enforcement, a source tells me — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

The meals are being paid for privately by the Trump's the source adds https://t.co/KcOS41ASN4 — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

Meals offered from 1p-7p so all shifts working the trip can be served. Includes "a full Christmas spread" featuring Turkey & dessert buffet https://t.co/WjA9rTYIgj — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

Hundreds of meals being served throughout the day for members of Secret Service, WH Military Office, & Palm Beach Sheriff working the trip https://t.co/4l9Gy3JU6W — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

As reported by Breitbart, the meals were available to those employees working shifts between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. so that each shift could take part in the Christmas feast.

In the reply section of Gray’s tweets, the journalist and Trump are both receiving plenty of kudos. Noah is garnering compliments for “giving credit where credit is due,” since positive articles about Trump can be few and far between. Trump is getting praise for paying for meals for those working shifts on Christmas Day.

However, Trump is still gaining criticism, all based on his own words against former President Barack Obama during his Christmastime travels in 2013. As seen in the below tweet, Trump criticized President Obama for spending Christmas in his home state of Hawaii, because it would mean Secret Service members were away from their families.

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

As reported by NPR, former presidents including Mr. Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton spent their Christmas holidays at Camp David.