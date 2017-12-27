Lisa Rinna And Dorit Kemsley’s Feud Continues During ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Trip To Las Vegas

Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley came face-to-face during last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere and tonight, they will be seen attempting to get past their issues.

According to a new sneak peek, Lisa Rinna attempts to end her drama with Dorit Kemsley after landing in Las Vegas to celebrate a number of cast birthdays but unfortunately, things don’t exactly go as planned.

“I don’t want to rehash the past,” Lisa Rinna tells her co-star in the clip, which was shared by Us Weekly magazine on December 26.

Although Lisa Rinna would like to avoid talking about the moment when she confronted Dorit Kemsley about potential drug use happening in her bathroom, Kemsley wants to make it clear that Rinna’s comments didn’t go unnoticed and slams her co-star for saying such outrageous and “low” things.

Lisa Rinna then reminded Dorit Kemsley that her husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, said some pretty harsh things about her during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7. As Rinna pointed out to her co-star, the music manager labeled her “‘certifiable,” “a drug addict,” and “schizophrenic.”

While Dorit Kemsley denied that “P.K.” did any such thing, a montage proved Lisa Rinna’s statements were true.

Later in the sneak peek, Lisa Rinna was seen chatting with the Bravo TV cameras during a cast confessional and during her interview, she said that Dorit Kemsley was refusing to take responsibility. Rinna also said that Kemsley was only concerned about herself and her own feelings.

Lisa Rinna was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season with Eileen Davidson. At the time, the women were brought aboard to replace Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud. As for Dorit Kemsley, she is currently starring in her sophomore season of the series after initially joining the cast for Season 7.

To see more of Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.