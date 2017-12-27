‘Roseanne’ Promo Reveals Show Pokes Fun At Dan’s Death Using Chicago Bulls Reference

Roseanne will be heading back to ABC in March. It has been two decades since the series finale, and now, the reboot is being filmed with the original cast. Roseanne was one of the most memorable sitcoms from that era. Despite a lot of backlash from some of the storylines and comments referenced in the show, there are plenty of fans waiting for the long-awaited comeback.

Various tidbits of information regarding the Roseanne reboot have been spilling out. We learned that both Beckys (Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke) will return, though Chalke will be playing a new character. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) have two children now, which will add to the family dynamic. With Roseanne Barr and John Goodman at the helm, there are a lot of expectations to live up to, especially after the series finale left things so final.

A new promo was released for Roseanne. This explained some of how things are going to go when the show returns in a few months. According to Us Weekly, Roseanne writers have poked fun at Dan’s death in a loving but funny way. The promo shows Roseanne talking to Dan and Becky about a basketball game. When Dan references the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls and how they could beat the current Chicago Bulls team, Roseanne chimes in with a smart comment, saying once things are dead they don’t come back. It was obviously a joke about Dan being killed in the series finale and magically resurrected for the reboot.

It looks like Roseanne is going to completely avoid what happened in the series finale back in 1997. The family will not have lost Dan, and the lottery winning will have never been won. There are some theories about where Roseanne will go from here, especially with the majority of the original cast signed back on. The fact that the reboot got placed back on a major network is a good sign, especially since other reboots have not been as lucky. ABC is airing Roseanne beginning this spring, with hopes that it will be liked by fans.

March is going to be a big month for Roseanne fans. Not only will there be fans who watched the original, but those fans will have their families to watch with them as well. There is a lot at stake with this reboot, and if it isn’t executed precisely, things could go south quickly.