‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 28: Nikki And Victor Renew Vows, Scott Cheats With Abby Again!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 28, reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) vow renewal will result in a few shockers. Nikki and Victor will be reminded of their life together and they will start to fall back in love with each other. After the ceremony is over, Scott (Daniel Hall) will share with Abby ( Melissa Ordway) that he doesn’t want to make some of the same mistakes he did in 2018. Abby agrees with him, but before they know it, they are in a hot embrace.

After all the preparations have been made, the guest will show up. According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor and Nikki’s kids will be cautious about their parents’ reunion but will put on a happy face for the press. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby worry that their arrangement is fake. And, they would be right, at least at first. It isn’t long before Nikki and Victor fall deeply in love again.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Nikki looks into Victor’s eyes magic happens. She recites her vows to Victor and realizes that she means them. All the bitterness and anger she had in her heart toward him disappears.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick and Victoria question whether the union is the real deal. Abby will note that she has given up trying to figure out Nikki and Victor’s relationship. One minute, they adore each other and the next, they are at each other’s throat.

Victoria and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will bail Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) out of jail. He will get an earful when he parents’ drill him on why he was driving under the influence. J.T. delays his flight out of GC to check on Reed. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may hire him soon.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that after Nikki and Victor’s tender moment, Scott tells Abby he has to behave better in 2018. Specifically, he meant, he had to be a faithful boyfriend to Sharon (Sharon Case). Abby agreed that they can’t go behind her back like this. A split second later, they lock lips.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will make some progress with each other. Jill (Jess Walton) had a sneaky plan to plan a party, just to get the couple back together. Will her plan pay off? Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily and Cane could end the night with a steamy kiss.

