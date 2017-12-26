Khloe Kardashian Finally Shows Off Baby Bump At Kardashian Christmas Party, Kylie Jenner Hides From Photos

The Kardashian family hosts a big Christmas bash every year, which is typically a glam star-studded event. All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters embraced the festive evening to get dolled up and pose for pictures with their famous family and boyfriends and husbands. However, one person appeared to be missing from the festivities: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner was also recently missing from the always-viral Kardashian family Christmas card, which irked many who thought the reality TV family would reveal that the youngest member of the family is expecting on Christmas.

Khloe Kardashian, who has recently confirmed her pregnancy rumors, took to Snapchat on Christmas morning to tell fans that Kylie Jenner was present at the party, she just wasn’t in any pictures.

Insiders say that the make-up mogul was uncomfortable with her growing belly and didn’t want to take away attention from anyone else, so she asked not to be pictured.

Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, used the evening to flaunt her pregnancy body now that the secret is out. The reality TV star donned an over-the-top sparkly silver suit to ring in the festive season with her family and beau, no longer shy about her growing belly.

Rumors that both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are expecting have been circulating since September. Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, stating that it was one of her greatest dreams realized. It has been publicized in the past that Khloe and her ex, Lamar Odom, had fertility issues that made conceiving impossible. However, Khloe has stated that the issues may have actually been more his than hers, as it does take two people to have a baby.

At one point, Khloe Kardashian also stated that she “fake tried” to have a baby with Lamar, mostly because she thought his addiction issues were too much to bring a baby into.

The annual Christmas party featured several guests, including Scott Disick, Khloe and Kylie’s older sister’s ex. Scott and his ex, Kourtney, have had serious issues over the past several years, particularly involving their three children, but they invited him as a gesture of good will.