‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Returns To Rehab Just Days After Leaving Early

Catelynn Lowell is currently in an Arizona rehab center just days after traveling home to Michigan to spend the holidays with her family.

As fans will recall, the 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star announced last month that she was seeking treatment to address her ongoing suicidal thoughts but ultimately left the facility before reaching the 30-day mark. Now, nearly two weeks after leaving the facility, Lowell is said to be back in Arizona to complete more of their program.

“[Catelynn Lowell] is back in treatment,” a source close to Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed to Radar Online. “She’s back in Arizona, but we don’t know for how much longer.”

Although some might assume that Catelynn Lowell’s sudden return to treatment was the result of a relapse, the source insisted that was not the case and said that she had simply decided to complete the facility’s entire program. In turn, Lowell’s loved ones are said to be “very relieved” to see the reality star finishing what she started at the end of last month.

When Catelynn Lowell first left rehab and returned home, her husband, Tyler Baltierra, was said to be “a little worried” about his wife’s exit. However, another source at the time said that Lowell was determined to be home to spend the holidays with their two-year-old daughter Nova.

As for when Catleynn Lowell returned to Arizona, Tyler Baltierra reportedly hinted online that his wife had gone back to the treatment facility on December 18. At the time, the reality star sent out a message to his fans and followers that mentioned how strong and courageous Lowell was. He also said that his wife inspires him to be better all around.

While Catelynn Lowell reportedly left treatment earlier this month in an effort to celebrate Christmas with her family, Tyler Baltierra admitted on Instagram on Monday that Lowell actually wasn’t with them for the holidays. In his post, Baltierra said that it was the first time he had spent Christmas without Lowell since he was just 14-years-old.

“It’s a little disheartening, but then I get to see [Nova] open some presents & it instantly puts the spirit right back in me!” Tyler Baltierra told fans.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baliterra, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.