‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Dec. 27: Abigail’s Revelation, Jennifer’s Risk, And Kate Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 27, reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will realize something about Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) decides to be bold and ask someone out on a date. Also, Kate (Lauren Koslow) confesses the truth to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) suggests to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) that they work together.

On Tuesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Andre worked things out with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) so Kate didn’t lose everything. Chad was not happy about it, but his hand was forced. Andre put his relationship with his brother at risk in order to help Kate. It was something that everyone noticed, including Abigail.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abby will figure out the reason Andre pushed so hard for Kate to stay. It is because he has romantic feelings for her. Fans got this impression several weeks ago. It is only a matter of time before Kate finds out. It will be interesting to find out if she also shares the same feelings for Andre DiMera.

According to She Knows, also expect Jennifer Horton to make a move. Making a decision that it is time to make the first move, she approaches a man she cares about. That individual is Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and she will ask him out on a date for New Year’s Eve. However, don’t expect things to go smoothly between these two.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Kate will tell Abe the truth. After Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) woke up, Andre mentioned the possibility of Kate’s secret coming out. Kate will decide it is best to be upfront and tell the mayor what happened. It is teased that he doesn’t forgive Kate. However, he does try to understand the depth of her pain.

Finally, expect Ciara Brady to take another step in her quest for revenge. She is determined to ruin Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) life and make Theo hers forever. Knowing that Tripp has feelings for Claire, Ciara suggests the two join forces. Will Tripp agree to her request and hurt Claire so he can have a chance with her?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.