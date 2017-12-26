Beth Chapman Posts Photo With Daughter Bonnie, Fans Shocked At How Similar They Look

Beth Chapman got to spend Christmas with her 18-year-old daughter Bonnie who recently left Hawaii to attend college in Colorado. After a few months away and attending her first semester, Bonnie traveled home to her parent’s delight. Beth documented her visit with a photo of the pair posing in front of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. The Facebook photo was met with hundreds of comments complimenting the beautiful duo, while many pointed out how much Bonnie has grown to look like her mother. One user even noted that the pair looked more like sisters than a mother and daughter.

Beth sported a black velvet jacket with matching pants, while Bonnie opted for a maroon and black floral dress with knee-high boots. Bonnie sported a dark brown hair color, the opposite of her mother’s signature blonde.

The photo of the mother-daughter duo was liked over 18,000 times and has over 1,300 comments. Fans noticed the striking similarities between the two women and several fans commented on how much Bonnie has grown since the last time Beth has shared a photo of her. Most of the comments wished the Bonnie and Beth a Merry Christmas, while also wishing Beth a healthy 2018.

“Beth you must feel as high as the clouds that your girls look so much like their beautiful mother,” one user commented on the photo.

Bonnie has not shared any photos with her family while home in Hawaii but did post a selfie on Christmas Eve sitting in front of her computer. Bonnie has her own Instagram page where she posts several selfies and routinely changes her hair color. She recently turned 18 on December 19 and posted several photos on Twitter and Instagram from her big day. The last photo Beth shared of Bonnie was back in May when her daughter graduated from college, she hasn’t been seen on a feed of Beth’s since.

Beth’s other daughter, Cecily Chapman, was also home for the holidays and shared a photo alongside father Duane “Dog” Chapman and nephew Dakota Chapman.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Beth shared several photos alongside husband Dog and documented her Christmas holiday on Instagram. Noticeably missing was Dog’s son, Leland Chapman, who celebrated Christmas with his wife Jamie Chapman and her family.