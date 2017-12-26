Ryan Edwards Celebrates Christmas With Bentley After Drug Drama On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Ryan Edwards may be struggling to see his son on episodes of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, but off-screen, things between him and 9-year-old Bentley appear to be going well.

As fans tune into the moments that followed Ryan Edwards’ stint in rehab earlier this year, he and his wife have been doing their best to act as a stable family for Bentley and her young son Hudson, and over the weekend, the longtime reality star shared a number of photos with his fans and followers on Instagram.

In his first photo, as revealed by Us Weekly magazine on December 26, Ryan Edwards was seen posing alongside his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and his son, while the second image featured just the reality star and his 9-year-old. The following day, Edwards returned to Instagram where he posted an image of his son and the son of his wife.

Ryan Edwards has been seen on recent episodes of Teen Mom OG attempting to fight back against his former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, who does her best to keep Bentley safe from any of his potential drug use. As fans will recall, Edwards was seen almost passing out while driving during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6 earlier this year.

Ryan Edwards may have been struggling with addiction when fans saw him on Teen Mom OG Season 6, but that didn’t stop Mackenzie Standifer from marrying him in May and enjoying a second ceremony in November.

As for Maci Bookout, she hasn’t shared any images of her Christmas celebration with her fans and followers on Instagram quite yet. Instead, she posted an image of her three kids, 9-year-old Bentley, 2-year-old Jayde, and 1-year-old Maverick, last week from their family vacation in Asheville, North Carolina, where she visited the historic Biltmore estate.

Maci Bookout married husband Taylor McKinney last October, and during the ceremony, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were in attendance.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.