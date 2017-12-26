F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Shaming Nephew Who Wore A Dress

Christmas Day is a big reunion holiday, and Lewis Hamilton was with his family. However, in the gift-opening event, his response to his nephew’s Santa wish backfired.

Hamilton posted an Instagram showing his family around. He then said he was “sad” after pointing the camera at his nephew wearing a pink and fuchsia dress with a wand.

The F1 racer questioned his 4-year-old nephew, and this is where his real sentiments became alarming.

“Why are you wearing a Christmas dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”

The boy responded back saying, “Because we like them!”

However, this did not please Hamilton, as he said it is not appropriate to wear a dress.

“Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

Fortunately, the video was captured by one Twitter user. The video now has the following caption.

“Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms.”

As the public drew attention to the clip, many were aghast to see the kid on Hamilton’s post. Aside from the fact that the boy was not his child, many were worried that he was exposed without his consent. The issue also became more controversial considering Hamilton has 5.7 million Instagram followers as of this writing.

Others said watching the video was “excruciating.” Some shared their experiences as young boys being shouted at by older men. They said this had long-term effects on how they now behave and present themselves “in front of masculine performing men.”

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

Boys do wear dresses. Adele is one mom who is proud to tell the world that her son can wear a dress. According to Parents, the Grammy-winning artist brought her son to Disneyland wearing a dress.

As Mic noted, there have been multiple efforts in the media to dismiss the stereotype. Even Disney’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil featured a male princess.

Hamilton eventually issued an apology in a series of tweets. He said that he now realizes his words were inappropriate, but he “meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all.”

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

“I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.”

Hamilton may have issued an apology, but his candid response showed that he has his own perception of “how men should be.”

There are those who gave him a pass over the holidays, but others are skeptical in believing.

PR people on the case huh? Got them working christmas day? Please start recognising your impact on people. Or become socially aware. — Jamie Leeson (@jamielsn015) December 26, 2017