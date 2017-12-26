‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed’s Arrested, Jill Rejects Jack’s Offer & JT Admits His Marriage Is Over

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 27, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) informs Billy (Jason Thompson) that if she has to, she will take Jack to (Peter Bergman) to court to fight for the Jabot CEO chair. Billy hopes it won’t come to that.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lily (Christel Khalil) talks to Devon (Bryton James) about her feelings for Cane (Daniel Goddard). She informs Devon that baby Sam will be coming home from the hospital soon. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she admits that she would like to get closer to Cane but she isn’t sure how she feels about Sam. Devon urges her to have an open mind, reminding her that Sam is innocent in this mess.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) stops by Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house to tell Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) goodbye. Victoria asks him what’s next for him. He admits that he needs to find a job and mentions his split with Mac just as Reed enters the room.

Reed flips out and cannot believe his dad would keep this news from him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. assures his son that this doesn’t change their relationship and he loves him. Reed asks for the car keys and hugs his dad goodbye.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. and Victoria talk about Mackenzie over wine. He admits that he judged her too harshly when he ripped Reed away from her all those years ago. J.T. shares that his relationship with Mac is nearly over –he isn’t sure how to save it. Victoria encourages him to fight for her and his kids.

#YR CDN Recap: Reed is arrested for DUI after learning JT and Mac are separated https://t.co/Ii8EDlH1mH pic.twitter.com/7IEuzNzW9W — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 26, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jill (Jess Walton) isn’t going to sell Chancellor Industries to Jack. She summons him to say that his offer wasn’t good enough. Jack believes the deal has Katherine’s blessing and inquired what he can do to make the deal happen.

Jill comes in with a counter offer and her conditions, including that Cane comes with the company and stays in his present position of CEO. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack accepts, but he feels the price may be inflated. Jill doesn’t care what he thinks and tells him to “take it or leave it.”

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane comes home with the baby. The twins, Esther (Kate Linder), and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) are there to greet the new baby home. Just after Cane arrives Lily and Devon arrive to see Sam.

Lily complains that Hilary knows more about Sam than she does. Cane replies that Hilary is interested in Sam’s well-being and calls him often just to check on his son. Devon reminds Cane how difficult this is for Lily. Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) gets a text from Reed, who claims he’s having a terrible day.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack and Jill come to an agreement about CI. Jill reassures Cane that he was part of the deal.

Jill isn’t sure it’s proper for Hilary to be at the baby welcoming party. Devon updates Jill by pointing out that Cane and Hilary are now close friends. Jill chats with Lily, who confesses that she would like to bond with Sam, but she’s confused about her feelings. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jill convinces Lily to come to the New Year’s bash.

Ashley hits Jack where it hurts today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/oXxVfnZMKd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 26, 2017

Back at the Abbott mansion, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) warns Jack against the CI deal. He said legally there is no Jabot CEO of the company. Jack doesn’t care, he thinks they should purchase the company anyway.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow) informs Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that the Underground’s insurance money came in. He wants to build her dream house, but she isn’t sure about that idea. She cannot imagine leaving the home she shared with Adam. Nick agrees and said they can make new memories in the penthouse.

At the club, Lily reassures Devon that she’s fine, she just needs some time to deal with everything. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily suspects that Hilary has her eye’s set on Cane, but he isn’t so sure. Later, Devon asks Hilary whether she is involved with Cane. Hilary refuses to answer Devon’s question, pointing out that it’s none of his business.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mattie and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) meet Reed at a party. Reed reveals that his father is leaving Genoa City and he starts to drink shots. A little while later, Mattie realizes that Reed is too drunk to drive and tries to take the car keys from him. She tells Reed if he needs to go anyway to call a cab.

Cane and Lily get caught in a parent trap tomorrow on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Ttlkn9CdC5 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 21, 2017

Outside, Reed is trying to get his car keys and Mattie flips out. She informs Reed if he gets behind the wheel, she will call the cops on him. Reed yells that if she does, he will never forgive her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily arrives and Mattie explains what happened with Reed. She calls 9-1-1 and worries that Reed will break up with her for turning him in.

Jill, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Billy, and Cane talk about Jack and his ability to run Chancellor Industries. Ashley, Cane, and Billy do not believe he can handle the task. Lauren believes he is a great leader and she believes it would be a great addition to the Jabot family.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley decides to give Jack an ultimatum. He can either stay as Dina’s (Marla Adams) caretaker or stay on as the CEO. She said it’s up to him to choose. Later, Jack comes back to the Abbott mansion with news he found an agency who will care for their mother. Billy informs him that Jill decided not to sell Chancellor to him after all.

Reed gets pulled over by the police. Across town, J.T. is just about to leave town when he gets a call about Reed’s arrest.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.