Duggar Family Shares First Post-Pregnancy Announcement Photo Of Kendra Caldwell And Joseph Duggar

The Duggar family had another reason to celebrate during the holiday season: the already massive clan of reality show stars is about to increase by two. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are expecting their first child, as are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Caldwell. However, only one pair of the soon-to-be first-time parents made an appearance in the Duggar family’s Christmas photos.

On December 25, the Duggar family shared a few Christmas pictures on their Facebook page. One of the images was the first photo of Kendra Caldwell that fans have seen since she and Joseph Duggar revealed that they are expecting. As reported by E! News, the Counting On couple broke the news that Kendra is pregnant on December 18. She and Joseph had been married for less than four months when they made their pregnancy announcement.

In the Duggar family’s holiday photo, a smiling Kendra is wearing an over-sized sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Love.” She’s sitting on the floor, and she is surrounded by torn wrapping paper, opened boxes, and members of the Duggar family eagerly unwrapping their Christmas gifts. Joseph is crouched down beside his wife.

Multiple fans responded to the photo by suggesting that Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar should get their own Counting On spin-off show on TLC.

“Kendra is definitely glowing pregnancy suits her… I love these two I wish they had their own show,” read one remark.

“They need their own spinoff!!!!” another fan wrote.

Fans have been eager to hear more from Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell ever since they announced that they’re expecting, but the couple isn’t giving their admirers want they want; the parents-to-be are the only married Counting On stars who don’t yet have their own social media accounts. However, there is a precedent for married members of the Duggar family waiting a while before joining social media. As reported by CafeMom, Jinger Duggar created her Instagram page six months after she and Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth created their joint Instagram account just a few days after they became husband and wife, but they’ve rarely used it to post pregnancy updates. On August 30, the Counting On stars told People that they were expecting their first child. The last baby bump photo that they shared on Instagram was posted on November 11, and fans of the Duggar family have been begging for more ever since.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently shared a Christmas post on Instagram, and some fans were disappointed that it didn’t include an update about Joy-Anna’s pregnancy. There’s been some speculation that Joy-Anna doesn’t share more baby bump photos because she’s tired of her followers accusing her of getting pregnant before marriage; some followers of the Duggar family have suggested that she’s farther along in her pregnancy than she claims to be. But even though her latest Instagram post was just a Bible verse, the Duggar daughter couldn’t escape the pregnancy conspiracy theorists.

“If you talk about truth and Jesus. You must be HONEST. Don’t keep saying your baby due date is February when we know is a lie. Lie is a sin. Predict with the example. Nobody is perfect,” read one response to the Christmas message that Joy-Anna and Austin shared with their fans.

Perhaps Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell haven’t yet created their own social media accounts because they don’t to deal with similar “shotgun wedding” rumors. Fans of the Duggar family will just have to wait and see whether they become the first Counting On stars to completely abstain from social media.