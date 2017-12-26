‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Celebrates Christmas With Yolanda Hadid’s Ex-Husband, David Foster

Kyle Richards and her family, including her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her three daughters, traveled to the home of Kris Jenner for a Christmas party this past weekend.

In photos shared to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Instagram page, she and her family were seen posing alongside members of the Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, and Kyle Richards’ longtime friend, Faye Resnick, who has also been close to Jenner for some time.

“Krismas Eve,” Kyle Richards wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo.

Also in the image, David Foster, the ex-husband of Kyle Richards’ former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Yolanda Foster, was seen posing beside her oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Kris Jenner has major connections to David Foster, not through Kyle Richards, but through her former husband, Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner. As fans may know, Foster was once married to the ex-wife of Bruce Jenner, Linda Thompson.

Kyle Richards and Yolanda Hadid starred alongside one another for four seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before Hadid announced years ago on Instagram that she would be leaving the Bravo TV reality series and focusing on her health and other projects.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Camille Grammer, returned to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week in the Season 8 premiere with new housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While Mellencamp Arroyave was only added to the show one week ago, it has been quite clear in recent weeks on social media that she and Richards have become quite close.

As for Kyle Richards’ relationships with the other women, she and Dorit Kemsley appear to be going strong, as do she and Vanderpump. That said, her friendship with Vanderpump will be tested later in the season.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.