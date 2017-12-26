‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack On Verge Of Breakdown – Spirals Out Of Control At Home And Work

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is a man on the brink of a meltdown. Jack has put up with a lot the last couple of years, and it’s starting to take a toll. Some new Y&R spoilers and rumors question whether Jack will break down when he loses his mother combined with all the stress of the past year or two that’s torn him down. Jack can’t seem to catch a break, and his support system is crumbling around him. Will Jack survive his mom’s health crisis and trouble at Jabot?

Inaccurate Dina Death Rumors Spreading

A tabloid site, known for fake soap news, falsely reported Dina’s impending death, but in a recent interview with TV Insider, which is a reputable source, actress Marla Adams said that “for all I know” the CBS soap might “keep me on for five more years.” There are no confirmed Young and the Restless spoilers of Marla’s story arc ending anytime soon. In fact, it’s likely that Dina will linger for some time since the soap’s head writer Mal Young is writing a realistic Alzheimer’s story and it can be a slowly developing illness.

Marla isn’t leaving the show in January or February and has not done an interview saying that she is. Marla told TV Insider that she’s “not on contract” but has lots more story left to tell. Given Dina Mergeron’s dire medical condition, her death is inevitable, but the timing is up in the air. But given Y&R‘s history of saving tragedy for sweeps, it seems more likely she’ll pass away in May. No matter when Dina’s death occurs, it will hit the Abbotts hard and Jack, in particular, say the latest Y&R spoilers.

Jack Struggling at Work and Home

In the last few years, Jack has been hit with many tragedies, as Young and the Restless spoilers and history show us. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) replaced Jack with his doppelganger Marco Annicelli (also Peter Bergman). Jack was tormented by Kelly Andrews (Cady McClain), and then when he got back to Genoa City, he found Marco had been sleeping with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). That fact led to Phyllis cheating with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and their eventual divorce.

Y&R spoilers also say that Jack’s animosity with Billy stressed the eldest Abbott and now he’s on the rocks with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) as they wrestle for control of Jabot. New CBS soap spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Ashley hits back at Jack and takes her brother down a notch. There’s also more drama at home as Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) tries to make peace in the family and tells Jack and Ashley to stop fighting. Jack is taking heat everywhere he turns with no way to catch his breath.

Ashley hits Jack where it hurts today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/oXxVfnZMKd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 26, 2017

Jack Forced Out at Jabot

Already, Young and the Restless spoilers from recent recaps reveal that Jack was stunned when he was hit with a vote of no confidence in his abilities to reign as CEO of Jabot. Jack tried to destroy Ashley’s attempt to take over by revealing the caveat that you must be a blood Abbott to run Jabot. Ashley is furious and makes more trouble at work. Y&R spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Jack takes another hit when he’s rebuffed in his attempt to buy Chancellor Industries.

Spoilers say Billy and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) warn Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) that selling to Jack is a terrible idea. Jack was already in hot water for making the offer to purchase CI without running it by the board. It looks like Jack is spinning out of control and Dina’s cutting remark that his dad John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) was disappointed in him haunt him. Losing Phyllis, losing Jabot, and knowing he’s about to lose Dina will crush Jack and Y&R spoilers and rumors predict that he spirals out of control soon.

Today on #YR – Jack and Ashley battle it out! Whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/QVuRzw8Hg6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 19, 2017

Jack Is Boozing as Breakdown Looms

Already CBS soap fans have noted on social media that Jack has been boozing recently, despite his past struggles with alcohol abuse. It won’t take much to push Jack over the edge. Now that he pushed sober pal Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) out of his life and she’s renewing her vows with Victor, he’s only got Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) in his corner. Those two may not be enough to hold him together.

Stay tuned to the CBS soap to watch Jack’s slow but inevitable downfall. He’s fallen off the wagon, and that’s just the start of what’s in store for the Abbott patriarch. Will Jack wind up in Fairview after he breaks down? Stay tuned to CBS daytime to find out what’s next. Catch up on the latest drama coming on Y&R in early 2018 including a rebound romance for Ravi. And check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.