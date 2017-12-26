Will Donald Trump Be Invited To Royal Wedding? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Debate Inviting POTUS

Will Donald Trump and his family be invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? That’s a question that the royal family is reportedly wrestling with, and as the old saying goes, they’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t, the Hollywood Gossip is reporting.

Here’s the problem: royal weddings are, of course, international affairs. What’s more, the United States and the United Kingdom have been allies — politically, economically, militarily — for generations. However, the relationship between the two countries has been strained of late, to put it mildly, thanks to the president’s behavior. He’s already wound up on the wrong side of Prime Minister Theresa May, according to the Guardian, for having tweeted anti-Muslim videos from Britain First, a right-wing group that has been labeled extremist.

In fact, so unpopular is the POTUS across the pond that he may have broken the U.K.’s laws against hate speech, according to the Intercept. Of course, British law enforcement has no power to arrest or “punish” the president for what he’s done on American soil, but at least one U.K. lawmaker has suggested that an arrest warrant should be issued for Trump, should he ever decide to set foot in the country.

Legalities aside, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Trump to their wedding, it could be seen as an act of tolerance towards him, which isn’t likely to sit well with the British public.

Wherever you are at this special time of year, let me wish you all a very Happy Christmas. https://t.co/OUsT7rEKi6 pic.twitter.com/i3t2j3YCSD — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 25, 2017

There’s also another issue: the prince is a big fan of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. The two have worked together on the Invictus Games (a sort of Olympics for disabled war veterans), and Harry even invited Barack to sit down for a podcast. A source close to the family says the men are best buds.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding.”

So here is the position Harry and Meghan are in: if they invite Trump, it isn’t likely to go over well with the British public or some members of its government. If they don’t invite Trump, he may react in a predictably Trump-y way (Hollywood Gossip writer Hilton Hater describes it as “throwing a tantrum”), to say nothing of embarrassing the POTUS on the international stage. And if the couple snub Trump and invite the Obamas, it may very well cause an international incident.

And on top of it all, the Royals are expected to remain neutral when it comes to politics.

The person who may wind up having to smooth things over is, oddly enough, Theresa May herself. Sources say that the prime minister may “lay down the law” with Harry, in which case he’ll just have to “suck it up” and invite Trump.

For what it’s worth, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has said anything publicly about Trump.