Trump Golf Trip No. 85: $43 Million Taxpayer Cost Could’ve Paid Shocked Laid-Off AT&T, Steel-Workers $1K Each

When President Donald Trump recently signed his tax reform bill, he was quick to note that AT&T was giving some 200,000 employees a $1,000 bonus each as a result. As reported by the Inquisitr, comedian Dave Chappelle went viral in a NSFW preview clip from his Netflix special, which spoke about coal workers with dirty faces standing in line, with him explaining that they were voting for Trump in the 2016 election because they trusted Trump to fight hard for the working man and woman. Whereas Trump’s administration was quick to praise the president in the wake of the tax bill passing prior to Christmas, by the day after Christmas, Trump was getting lots of criticism from opponents keeping track of how much Trump’s golfing trips are costing taxpayers as news about AT&T layoffs breaks.

Initially, the public pool report from the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary noted that President Trump had no public scheduled events on Tuesday, December 26. However, White House reporters soon enough discovered that Trump was back on the golf course, in spite of Trump tweeting that he would “back to work to Make America Great Again,” as seen in Trump’s Christmas Day tweet.

As reported by Kelly Cohen of the Washington Examiner, Trump’s motorcade left Mar-a-Lago at approximately 8:50 a.m., with Kelly confirming that Trump played golf on Tuesday. With the press following closely behind Trump in Palm Beach, the motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club by 9:05 a.m. While the press waited at a nearby IHOP, Cohen turned to the NBC tracker to learn that Tuesday’s trip represented Trump’s 85th day at a Trump golf property since he became president.

“Your pooler can confirm that President Trump is golfing today.”

Although the White House noted that Trump was joined in his golf rounds by Georgia Senator David Perdue and PGA player Bryson DeChambau, as well as former PGA player Dana Quigley, the controversy over the costs of Trump’s golfing continued to get lots of buzz on Twitter. According to TrumpGolfCount.com, Trump has spent at least 82 days visiting his own golf courses, with an estimated cost to taxpayers surging to $42,458,645.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump has spent nearly 1/3 of his days as president at Trump properties, nearly 1/4 of his days at a Trump golf club. https://t.co/4ywA2Sm8iX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 25, 2017

According to Newsweek, more than 1,000 laid-off AT&T employees will be out of a job by the early part of 2018, with 600 workers finding out AT&T was letting them go on December 16.

As reported by the New York Times, steel workers at a Philadelphia steel mill will also be laid off. The workers were surprised when the firing of about 150 of the 207 workers for ArcelorMittal was announced, especially in light of steelworkers holding such promise in Trump and his insistence that he would implement policies that promised to protect the steel industry.

“But after a year in office, Mr. Trump has not enacted these policies. And when it comes to steel, his failure to follow through on a promise has had unintended consequences.”

Another company that has announced layoffs recently is Scripps Health, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Even though the firm has billions of dollars, layoffs are still coming in 2018. Critics on social media are pointing to all the things that Trump’s estimated millions of dollars worth of travel and golf trips could have purchased instead — like when Melania’s late White House move cost taxpayers an estimated $21 million in security expenses that could have fed 11,000 homeless veterans.

As such, Trump’s golf trips could have provided several $1,000 bonuses that Trump bragged about in the above White House video. Also above is the photo of Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania in 2001 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.