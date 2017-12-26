‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina’s Vicious Secrets Haunt Abbott Family – Jack, Ashley Team Up

Young and the Restless spoilers for 2018 teased exciting scenes to come to Genoa City’s prominent families. Explosive secrets will rock the world of the Abbott siblings soon. Dina’s health is deteriorating at a rapid pace. While the decline of their mother’s mental faculties will prove to be challenging for Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), they will also feel the crushing blow from their family’s dirty laundry.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Abbotts will continue to have a hard time next year. Jack and Ashley find it hard to agree on anything, from personal matters to business issues. The siblings will continue to bicker about the family business. Jabot will take up much of their time and energy, and this will be the cause of numerous debates between the siblings.

Spoilers tease that Traci will be the peacemaker in the family, and Young and the Restless spoilers hint she will do everything in her power to maintain peace in the family. She wants Jack and Ashley to make up and pay more attention to their mother’s needs. While it seems like her strategy will be effective, it will be a temporary solution. There will be big problems for Jabot, and Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the family will suffer from explosive revelations. The Abbott siblings are in for rough times ahead, and they will need a lot of strength and willpower to recover.

Ashley hits Jack where it hurts today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/oXxVfnZMKd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 26, 2017

There’s no mention of what those challenges are and what it means for GC, which makes things more exciting. Just a few weeks back, Ashley was devastated when the secret of her paternity came to light. Dina has been keeping too many secrets, and she might reveal more now that she’s no longer in her right mind. Dina might reveal more details about her relationship with John, as speculated by Celeb Dirty Laundry. There might also be other family secrets she’s hiding. Whatever it may be, it’s enough to shock Traci, Ashley, and Jack.

Then there’s Graham. The Young and the Restless painted Graham as the villain. He might return to cause more problems. There’s also Victoria, who is currently at Newman Enterprises. With so many enemies, there are numerous possibilities on what Dina’s secret might be. Needless to say, there will be exciting scenes ahead, and the siblings have to work together to overcome the obstacles ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Young and the Restless spoilers tease explosive scenes ahead for the Newmans too, and it will all begin with Nikki and Victor’s reconciliation.