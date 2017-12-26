Heize Hospitalized: K-Pop Star Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At South Korean Awards Show

K-Pop star Heize was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a South Korean awards show, Us Weekly is reporting.

The 26-year-old was performing at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun, an annual year-end music festival that’s been held since 1997. This year, the festival was held on Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day), at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, South Korea.

Heize (real name: Jang Da-hye) had already been sick with pharyngitis, or a sore throat, but gamely powered through her appearance at the festival. However, the illness appears to have caught up with her, and she collapsed at the show and was rushed to an area hospital.

In addition to a sore throat, it appears that Heize was felled by another illness not uncommon among performers: exhaustion. According to a statement from the rapper’s spokesperson, she may have been working too hard.

“It seems that Heize’s extremely busy schedule may have taken a toll on her health.”

Unfortunately, Heize’s going to be out of commission for a while, as surgery appears to be on the table, according to the Metro.

“Based on her diagnosis at the hospital, it has been decided that she will undergo surgery.”

That means that her tour dates and other appearances are cancelled until further notice.

“For now, her progress must be observed, and it appears that she will be unable to move forward with her plans and scheduled activities for the immediate future.”

Heize’s illness and hospitalization come a week after her fellow K-Pop star, Kim Jonghyun, died of an apparent suicide. The SHINee star, who was only 27, was found unconscious at a Seoul apartment on December 18 and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A three-day funeral followed.

This year’s edition of the Gayodaejun, or “Battle of the Bands,” according to Billboard, was a nostalgic trip through K-Pop’s history, reviving the genre’s hits going back to the early 2000’s through today. One of the hallmarks of the festival is collaborations between the groups, as well as groups performing other groups’ hits. This year’s theme was “Number One,” meaning that the performers all performed top hits from other groups.

Some of those remakes included WINNER’s performance of BIGBANG’s “Haru Haru (Day By Day)”; Fin.K.L’s “Now” Performed by TWICE; IU, accompanied by Yoo Hee Yeol, performing Kim Hyun Sik’s “My Love By My Side”; and Heize’s performance of Panic’s “Snail,” where she was joined by Lee Juck.