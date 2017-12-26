‘Expedition Unknown’ Returns As Josh Gates Explores More Fascinating Legends And Lore

Over previous seasons of Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates vividly brought to life old and forgotten legends, stories, and lore. Josh will continue to use the very latest information and research materials available, along with the most up-to-date technology, to reveal what may have been hidden for centuries. During Season 4, Josh Gates embarks on 12 new expeditions, and during the two-part special premiere, he will take a close look at how the Vikings became so powerful and how far they really traveled.

The Travel Channel recently shared to their Facebook page a preview video that shows Josh traveling through several locations, including Denmark, Iceland, Canada, and the United States, during his expedition to uncover more concrete evidence about the Vikings. The video also hints that Josh and his team discover something interesting at a location called the Viking Fortress.

Science Magazine shared that in the 1930s, several very old ring-shaped fortresses were located in Denmark. These structures changed how Vikings were viewed by the scientific community, and many realized that they were most likely a technologically advanced culture. After 60 years, Danish archeologists recently uncovered a fifth ring fortress, and it is providing more evidence that the Vikings were much more than warriors who mindlessly pillaged and destroyed as they went along, but were also part of an organized society.

Perhaps their discovery will answer the question of why after ruling for centuries, the Vikings seemed to suddenly disappear. Solving this mystery could literally rewrite history where the Vikings are concerned.

When you call someone and ask if they’d like to be stranded with you in a remote, snake-infested, scorpion-covered Maya ruin reachable only by helicopter…very few people say “Yes. When does the chopper leave?” @Joe_Rohde is one of those people. pic.twitter.com/aOFZSDCJga — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) December 4, 2017

“They’re living and exploring in places that seem uninhabitable,” Josh remarks in the video. “In the 1400s — they vanish.”

According to the Futon Critic, other expeditions include looking into the enduring mystery of Stonehenge, searching for the lost tombs of the majestic Mayan Snake Kings, and hunting for 12 buried treasure boxes reportedly hidden in America. Gates will also re-examine legends and stories surrounding the lost treasure of one of America’s most notorious pirate, as well as what happened to the iconic stolen ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

As Josh travels the globe looking for answers, he will continue to provide fans with plenty of fun and exciting new experiences as he shares his never-ending sense of curiosity, wonder, and humor. The new season of Expedition Unknown premieres on Wednesday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.