‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew’s Heart Bleeds Over Sam, ‘DreAm’ Wedding May Never Happen

General Hospital spoilers reveal that “DreAm” fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming weeks. After Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason’s (Steve Burton) intimate moment on New Year’s Eve, Sam’s journey of self-doubt and discovery will start in earnest. GH fans will see Sam start to accept her own truth that things aren’t always as black and white as they seem. Unfortunately, Drew (Billy Miller) will watch this metamorphosis unfold before his very eyes, and he will realize that the love of his life is torn between him and his twin brother. Will “DreAm” ever make it down the aisle? General Hospital spoilers tease what lies ahead for one of the most talked-about daytime soap opera couples of 2017.

Carly (Laura Wright) put the wheels in motion by sabotaging Drew’s car so that Jason and Sam could spend some time together on New Year’s Eve. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that it seems as if Carly’s plan will bear fruit because Drew will walk in on Jason and Sam while they have that special moment. Since Sam accepted his proposal and agreed to replace Jason’s ring with Drew’s, he has been acting less insecure. He seemed to have regained his self-assurance and was taking positive steps towards their future together. However, witnessing the two of them together may trigger Drew’s insecurities again.

General Hospital spoilers state that upon finding Sam and Jason, Drew will have a few questions for his fiance. He will want to know how she and Jason spent their evening together and what they talked about. Later, he may even ask Sam if she’s still in love with Jason. This new Drew may also magnanimously ask Sam if she wants to leave their relationship because he is willing to let her go if that is what she wants.

However, Sam is still in deep denial that she has feelings for Jason at all, but as time passes, she will gain clarity about her emotions. As Drew watches her catharsis, he is sure to feel heartbroken that Sam’s feelings aren’t as clear-cut as the diamond ring on her finger. General Hospital spoilers reveal that more of Drew’s past will be revealed, and with it, Sam may question whether she is with the right man after all. As things stand, it seems as if their wedding plans may be a far-flung dream.