Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Favored By Queen, Turning Kate & Camilla Feud Into War [Rumor]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have just become the lead players in a real-life Game Of Thrones. A controversy has soared over who shall become the next queen and king, and it might not be Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, much as she reportedly longs to push her husband and herself onto the throne. Kate Middleton also reportedly is playing the game, with the public preferring Prince William and Kate to Charles and Camilla. But now there is evidence that the queen favors Meghan and Harry, making it possible that she could use her powers to promote a duo to the throne that no one anticipated.

Queen Favors Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Evidence

The queen knows how to play the protocol game better than anyone, of course, so she isn’t about to come out and announce that Harry and Meghan are her chosen ones. But she gave away her secret during her 2017 Christmas speech, reported Now To Love.

“The queen is a secret softie at heart and isn’t exempt from having a favorite.”

That favorite is Prince Harry, with Meghan quickly earning her own place in the queen’s heart. The hint was in the photo arrangement on the queen’s desk. Center stage honors went to Harry and Markle, with the fact that the queen chose to give their engagement photo the spotlight viewed as clear indication that she prefers them.

"We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love… there is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home."

Kate Middleton Versus Camilla Parker Bowles Photo Shocker

But that photo of the prince and Meghan wasn’t the only shocker. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly are both eager to become queen, with Middleton pushing her husband Prince William to be the next king and Parker Bowles desiring Prince Charles. However, the queen revealed a second-place favorite in her photo arrangement.

“A framed photo of [the queen’s] oldest son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla could be seen.”

The queen also featured photos of Prince Philip and pictures of her adorable great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But there were two people missing. Kate Middleton and Prince William did not appear in any of the photos, causing speculation to soar about who the queen wants to be the next king and queen.

Queen Elizabeth has a soft spot for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. KGC-178 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Prince Harry has been charmingly candid about how much he loves his grandmother. He recalled being in the military and realizing that she had tremendous power as the queen. However, according to the publication, despite the photo giveaway, the queen is supposed to be training William for a future role as king.

Prince William, Prince Charles Fight For Throne Changed By Prince Harry’s Engagement

Some believe that Prince Harry has the ability to be more playful with his grandmother because it is less likely that he will be king. In contrast, Prince William tends to have a more serious relationship with his grandmother because he has a better chance of becoming king.

“[The queen’s] relationship with Prince William will always be more serious as she’s been tasked to train him for his future role as the king.”

Prior to the announcement of Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s engagement, the Inquisitr reported that Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles were feuding over whether Prince William or Prince Charles would be the next king. However, Prince Harry’s engagement could change everything.

Royal Family Battles Over Throne

The Cheat Sheet pointed out that the battle over who shall take the throne after Queen Elizabeth has become even more complicated. From Camilla to Kate, there are some rather unhappy players in this real-life Game Of Thrones.

“Not everyone is happy about who will take over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II dies. There is already chaos among her successors [with a] feud over the British monarchy.”

Although Prince Charles is the official heir to the throne, followed by Prince William, William’s children, and then Prince Harry, the feud is alive and well. Prince Charles has his own views on the official ranking of who shall take the throne in the future, and even Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are reportedly immersed in the battle for the throne.

Adding to the complications, there is speculation that Prince Harry and Prince William could refuse to let Camilla Parker Bowles become queen. Harry and William reportedly are hostile to Camilla, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kate Middleton Versus Meghan Markle

Just in case it wasn’t already complicated enough, Kate Middleton and Beatrice have their own feud, with Beatrice openly disliking and envying Kate for her spotlight and perks. But the entire battle could shift again after Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle.

“There is bound to be even more feuding after Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle.”

But don’t rule out Camilla Parker Bowles as a future queen. As the Inquisitr reported, Camilla reportedly is determined to become queen with Prince Charles as king, even allegedly conducting a smear campaign against Meghan and horrifying poor Prince Harry.