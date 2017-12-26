Beth Chapman Shares Three Christmas Photos Alongside Husband Dog, Fans Overjoyed With The ‘Beautiful Couple’

It was a very Merry Christmas for Beth Chapman and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, as the couple shared a slew of photos from the holiday on Instagram. Beth went on a small sharing streak and posted three photos back to back from Christmas, and fans of the couple showered them with love in the comment section.

Beth isn’t one to go on an Instagram streak, as she normally posts one photo every few days. Needless to say, fans were elated when they got three photos on Christmas. The first photo displayed Beth and Dog holding hands in casual clothing, as she wished her fans a Merry Christmas from her family to theirs. The comment section was full of love and support for the pair, which many were calling a “beautiful couple.”

The second photo was of the couple again, but a little more formal. Beth and Dog posed in front of a Christmas tree, as Beth donned a gorgeous black velvet wrap. Dog was seen holding his signature white-framed sunglasses and sported a tan jacket. Although posted on Christmas, the photo was taken on Christmas Eve, as Beth noted in her caption. The picture was snapped before the duo headed to church, and many fans commented on Beth’s beauty and stunning outfit.

The last picture from Christmas was posted late last night and featured the couple in front of a different Christmas tree. Beth stayed dressed in black, but with a form-fitting top and pants. Many commenters noted Beth’s striking gold necklace which draped over her chest. Dog matched his wife in a black shirt which in true Dog fashion, was unbuttoned to his stomach. The notorious bounty hunter flashed the shaka sign, a popular Hawaiian hand gesture mainly associated with the phrase “hang loose.” Beth and Dog celebrated Christmas in Hawaii, where they currently reside.

The famous reality couple was flooded with love from their fans in the comment section of all three photos. The messages were full of support and well-wishes for a healthy 2018 for Beth. The 51-year-old was announced cancer-free last month after being diagnosed with stage two throat cancer earlier in the year.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Beth has continued to keep her neck covered in all her social media posts. The mom underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in her throat and is keeping the scars covered. Fans have noticed and continue to offer support to Beth as she goes into the new year.