Jenelle Evans Celebrates Christmas With Her Kids Amid Divorce Rumors, Where Was David Eason?

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been facing rumors of divorce for the past several weeks, but on Christmas, they appeared to be one big, happy family.

Following news of David Eason changing his “married” relationship status on Facebook to “it’s complicated,” Jenelle Evans was rumored to be heading for divorce. However, according to her latest images on Instagram, there is no trouble in paradise between herself and Eason.

“Merry Christmas,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a series of photos shared on Christmas Day.

In one of the photos, Jenelle Evans’ three children, including 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser, and 11-month-old Ensley, were seen sitting around the Christmas tree as they enjoyed opening their gifts with David Eason’s oldest child, daughter Maryssa. In another image, Eason was seen pushing Kaiser on one of his toys.

Jenelle Evans also proved that she and David Eason were not headed for divorce the previous day when she and her husband took their children to climb Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. During the adventure, both Evans and Eason shared a number of images of themselves and their kids on their Instagram pages.

Jenelle Evans shared a shot that featured just herself and David Eason, and in the caption, she said that they had made it to the top of the mountain with their family.

Earlier this month, around the time they starred in the Teen Mom 2 special The Ex Files, David Eason changed his Facebook relationship status (via the Hollywood Gossip) and immediately got tongues wagging in regard to a possible divorce. He then deleted his account entirely, and a short time later, Jenelle Evans removed several photos of Eason from her own page.

While Jenelle Evans and her husband, who she married in September, appeared to keep their distance in the weeks that followed the airing of The Ex Files, they seem to be back on track at this point in time.

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.