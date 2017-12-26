Walmart After-Christmas Sale 2017: Retailer Offering Huge Savings On Excess Stock, Up To 75 Percent Off

Walmart’s after-Christmas sale for 2017 had been something of a secret going into the holiday weekend, with the world’s largest retailer not yet announcing what savings shoppers would find in the week after Christmas.

But now the wait is over, and shoppers can learn about all the savings they will find on unsold Christmas gifts and winter attire.

While Black Friday and the weeks that follow get most of the shopping hype, the after-Christmas sales actually bring deeper savings on a number of items. Pre-holiday sales are focused largely on flat-screen televisions, electronics, and video games — the most common items to wrap up and put under the tree on Christmas — but after-Christmas sales are focused on other areas, largely on clothing.

Walmart is already listing some of its after-Christmas sales for 2017, including clear-out pricing on merchandise left over after the holiday shopping ended. Some of the deals listed early on Tuesday include an Ozark Trail Instant Double Villa Cabin Tent (which sleeps 10 people) for $149, a savings of more than $100. Other close-out deals include the Bounce ‘N’ Play Super Fort Sport Bouncer (a big inflatable toy for kids to play with in the backyard) for $199, a savings of $199.

Some of the prices are up to 75 percent off, with prices continuing to go down until the excess stock is off the shelves. This is especially true for Christmas decorations, which reach as high as 90 percent off until they are all gone.

The other full after-Christmas sales for Walmart have not yet been published, but Newsweek noted that the retailer has offered some sales on large-screen televisions, like a sale last year on Samsung’s Class Curved TV listing for $899, a savings of more than $700.

Retail experts have also given an idea of what type of sales to expect at Walmart after Christmas. The last week of the calendar year usually brings the biggest savings on clothing items, especially winter items like coats and boots. This is also the time to look for luxury items.

From record bankruptcies to Walmart’s e-commerce leaps, the year in retail https://t.co/Tev3O4ZvHg — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) December 26, 2017

There are also some areas to avoid. Though Walmart has been an exception in the past, this is usually not the time to go shopping for flat-screen televisions. Retailers usually reserve the best prices for a few more weeks, tying them into the Super Bowl.

For more information on the Walmart after-Christmas sales for 2017, some full listings can be found here.