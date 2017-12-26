Trump Misspells ‘Fox & Friends’ On Twitter, Says Pee-Tape Dossier Is Bogus, Crooked Hillary ‘Pile Of Garbage’

President Donald Trump came back to Twitter the day after Christmas all fired up and tweeting about the 35-page dossier that has been a subject of controversy for nearly one year. With rumors swirling of Trump allegedly firing two White House staff members for not presenting him with Christmas presents and Trump’s own Twitter antics on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day making news, Trump has continued the controversy on Tuesday, December 26, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The most controversial part of the 35-page dossier, as reported by BuzzFeed, claimed Trump had “personal obsessions and sexual perversion” that was exploited by Russian operatives who wanted to obtain “kompromat” or compromising material to use against Trump. The 35-page dossier notes that perverted “conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President Obama [whom he hated] had stayed on one other [official trip] to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSE control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

As seen in the above tweet, Trump hit back against the dossier’s claims on Tuesday, December 26, in a tweet published at 8:24 a.m.

Trump attempted to tag Fox & Friends in his Twitter rant, but instead of tagging Fox & Friends with an “i” in friends, Trump misspelled friends and tagged @foxandfrlends, an account that only has approximately 680 followers. The verified FOX & Friends Twitter account found @foxandfriends has 1.1 million Twitter followers for “America’s #1 cable morning news show.” Therefore, the smaller Twitter account, which appears to be a bogus copycat account purporting to be the Fox show, is getting a lot more attention the day after Christmas as folks automatically reply to Trump’s tweet and also include the wrong @foxandfrlends handle in their tweets.

Meanwhile, Trump’s tweet blamed the Clinton campaign and the DNC for funding the dossier. Trump also claimed that the FBI can’t verify the contents of the dossier that alleges Trump colluded with Russia. Trump dismissed the FBI as a “tainted” organization and called the dossier a “Crooked Hillary pile of garbage,” blaming it as the reason that folks went after the Trump campaign.