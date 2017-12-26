Duggar Family Christmas: Derick Dillard Tweets About Santa Claus And Fans Are Confused

Derick Dillard’s latest tweet is confusing many Duggar fans. The Duggars are known for their strict religious beliefs. They don’t go trick-or-treating on Halloween, and their Christmas traditions certainly don’t include Santa Claus. That’s why many fans were surprised when Derick posted on December 25 that he’s following a “Santa tracker” on Twitter.

“I’ve gotta get to bed! Santa’s already in Canada!!” Derick Dillard wrote.

He retweeted a post from the NORAD Tracks Santa account, a Christmas-themed entertainment program by the United States and Canada.

According to In Touch, the Duggars celebrate Christmas rather differently from other American families. For one, Jim Bob and Michelle allegedly insist on making Jesus the reason for the season. They hang up “Happy Birthday, Jesus” banners, sing hymns, and read the Christmas story from the Bible. Santa Claus is nowhere in the picture.

As a Duggar-son-in-law and a former missionary, Derick shares his family’s conservative Christian beliefs. He is known for not mincing his words, or tweets, when it comes to controversial issues such as the LGBT community, abortion, and holiday traditions.

This time last year, Derick even shared an article by Pastor John Piper titled “Santa Claus: Harmless Fun or Tragic Distraction?” The article’s point is that Christians should celebrate a “Jesus-focused” Christmas because Santa Claus isn’t real.

“Santa Claus is make-believe. Jesus is more real than the roof on your house. Santa Claus offers his ephemeral goodies only on the condition of good works…That is a pure works-religion. And Jesus offers himself all the gifts freely by grace through faith.”

Has Derick Dillard finally changed his stance? Duggar watchers are left baffled and confused.

“But Santa isn’t real folks. You told kids that last Christmas didn’t you??? Now tracking him? Hypocritical,” one follower commented.

“I thought you didn’t do the whole Santa thing?” another wrote.

However, the 26-year-old former reality star and missionary did not respond to his followers’ comments.

Meanwhile, Derick also shared several photos of how he spent Christmas Eve with his family. In the pictures, he is seen lounging in an oversized chair with his two sons, 2-year-old Israel and 5-month-old baby Samuel.

“Christmas Eve, reading the Christmas story with my boys,” Jill Duggar’s husband wrote in the caption.

“Doesn’t get much better than that! Thank you Jesus!”

Since marrying Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard has appeared on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, the Duggar family’s reality shows on TLC. Jill and Derick lived in El Salvador for two years after getting married to work as field missionaries. They returned to the United States this year, where they will be staying to focus on their growing family.

Unfortunately for Jill and Derick’s fans, the two may not appear on the upcoming new season of Counting On. TLC has cut ties with Derick following his Twitter rants against the network and its transgender-themed show, I Am Jazz. In response, Derick stated that he wasn’t fired from the show. Rather, it was a decision he made because he felt that he and TLC are “heading in different directions.”