Peggy Sulahian’s Husband Buys Her A Pink Ferrari After She’s Allegedly Fired From ‘RHOC’

Peggy Sulahian may have allegedly been fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County but that doesn’t mean she’s lacking in the glamour arena. In fact, she was recently presented with quite the lavish gift.

On Christmas Eve, weeks after wrapping production on her debut season of Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, Peggy Sulahian took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photos of a brand new car given to her by her husband, Diko.

“What a meaningful gift for Christmas from my husband,” Peggy Sulahian wrote in the caption of the image.

According to Peggy Sulahian, Diko purchased the vehicle for her to celebrate one year of her being cancer free. As she explained, the pink color of the sports car is meant to raise awareness for breast cancer and remind all women to go to their yearly breast checkups.

Peggy Sulahian also included the hashtag “Housewife 100” in her post, reminding fans that she was the 100th full-time cast member added to the popular Bravo TV reality franchise. As fans will recall, Sulahian joined the Orange County-based show earlier this year as a friend of returning cast member Lydia McLaughlin, who returned for Season 12 after first starring on Season 8.

According to Radar Online, the purchase of the pricey vehicle comes just after news hit the web which suggested Peggy Sulahian had been axed from The Real Housewives of Orange County after her co-stars reportedly teamed up against her. Last month, an insider told the outlet that none of the ladies wanted to film with Sulahian anymore.

During her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Peggy Sulahian got on the bad side of her co-stars after she targeted Meghan King Edmonds’ parenting tactics during a trip to Iceland with the ladies and began picking fights with other cast members. As fans saw, Sulahian ultimately left Iceland early without telling any of her co-stars.

Following the trip, Peggy Sulahian reportedly threatened to quit the show before instead being fired.

The rest of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year.