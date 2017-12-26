Jamie Lynn Spears Announces Second Pregnancy In An Adorable Photo, Britney Sends Love

Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant! On Sunday, the 26-year-old singer shared the happy news on her Instagram account. This will be her second child, the first with husband Jamie Watson. She has a 9-year-old daughter named Maddie Briann from her previous relationship as a teenager.

In her post, Jamie Lynn couldn’t contain her excitement and joy about her second pregnancy. She debuted her baby bump by sharing an adorable family picture with her husband and daughter Maddie.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” Britney Spears’ younger sister wrote in the caption.

“Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister!”

Jamie Lynn’s exciting baby news comes months after a horrible accident involving her daughter Maddie. In February this year, Maddie was riding an ATV inside their Louisiana compound when it flipped over into a pond. The little girl was submerged underwater for several minutes. She later regained consciousness but was confined in the hospital for five days.

Jamie Lynn may have hinted of her pregnancy last week when she wrote of another “milestone” in her life. She posted a photo of Maddie, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

“Some milestones we never see coming, but I’m so blessed that I­t­ did. Maddie is the biggest blessing in my life so far,” the singer and actress wrote.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Lynn opened up about having more children last year while promoting her documentary special on TLC, Before the Lights Go Out. The young star admitted that while her 35-year-old husband is ready to start their own family, it’s really about “timing.”

“I know that they always say, ‘There is no right time to have a child, you know. Just have babies.’ But I think right now that it’s maybe a little selfish for me to have a child,” she stated in 2016.

“I am getting busy. I want to be able to do the same as what I have done with Maddie — really just be a mom for a little bit and have that time to focus on my next child. But, yeah, we want more babies, of course.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears is an excited aunt as she responded to her sister’s pregnancy announcement. The pop superstar tweeted her congratulations and best wishes for Jamie Lynn on Christmas day.

Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! ???? https://t.co/aTQnCrmh6V — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 24, 2017

Jamie Lynn Spears is known as Britney Spears’ cute little sister who went on to become a teen star on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. In 2007, she shocked her fans when she announced that she was pregnant at only 16-years-old. She and her then-boyfriend got engaged, only to call it quits in 2009.

Back in 2012, Jamie Lynn opened up about her highly-publicized teenage pregnancy and her struggles as a young single mom. She told Glamour Magazine that although their relationship did not work, she will always love her ex-boyfriend as Maddie’s father.

“I was 16. I’d had one boyfriend. It doesn’t make it perfect or all right. But I was judged for something that probably most everyone does. I was young. I was in love,” Spears said. “It’s sad because my and Casey’s love had to turn into an adult relationship so quickly…We tried. We really wanted to do it right. We loved each other. I will love him as Maddie’s father until the day I die.”

Jamie Lynn is now happily married and working as a country singer-songwriter. Along with her baby news, Jamie Lynn teased that she’ll be coming up with new music for her fans in 2018.