Amber Heard And Elon Musk Were Caught Kissing Despite Confirming Split

After going through a controversial divorce from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jumped into another high-profile relationship. She started going out with billionaire businessman Elon Musk after her split from the 54-year-old actor, but their romance ended after a year of dating. However, it seems that the exes are trying to rekindle their relationship as they were recently caught kissing after having lunch together.

Us Weekly shared PDA photos of Amber and Elon during their date in Los Angeles. The CEO of Tesla was spotted giving the 31-year-old actress a kiss on her lips, and she seemed to enjoy that special moment as well. They were also seen embracing each other before getting into their cars.

While Amber Heard and Elon Musk appear to be getting back together, a source close to the business magnate revealed that they are still in the friend zone. The Justice League actress reportedly invited her ex-boyfriend to her favorite restaurant for lunch. The PDA photo was just allegedly a friendly kiss to bid each other farewell and does not mean that they have reunited.

Since Elon was the one who initiated the kiss, this could probably mean that he still wants Amber back. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 46-year-old investor confessed that he was really in love with the Austin-born actress and their split hurts him bad. He even explained that she broke up with him more than he broke up with her.

Musk also admitted that he is scared of being lonely, so that’s why he is looking for a serious companion and not just a one-night stand. The South African-born inventor has been married twice – first with Canadian author Justine Musk and second with English actress Talulah Riley. Heard, on the other hand, has only been married once and that was to Johnny Depp.

Elon Musk confessed that he cannot be happy if he is not in love, so he may still have feelings for Amber Heard. The founder of SpaceX has a big chance of winning back the blonde beauty because they are on good terms despite their split. The Danish Girl star explained on Instagram that she prefers to remain quiet when it comes to their relationship. She even assured her followers that even after breaking up, they still care deeply for one another and remain close.

It may probably take time before Elon Musk and Amber Heard reunite for good, but their recent kissing and dates may help bring the exes closer.