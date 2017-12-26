Manny Pacquiao & MP Promotions Ready To See Jerwin Ancajas Reach Full Potential

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao is planning for his next fight in the ring again in 2018, but he’s also looking to help establish another boxing star in the new year as well. Pacquiao and his company MP Promotions are fully behind 25-year-old fighter Jerwin Ancajas after his signing of a new deal. “Pac-Man” recently spoke about Ancajas’ signing with Top Rank Promotions for more exposure and how they believe he has yet to come into his own as one of the best new fighters in the world. Could Jerwin Ancajas be the next great boxing star once Pac has hung up his boxing gear?

There have been recent rumors of Pacquiao vs. UFC’s Conor McGregor or a Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn rematch, with the latter of these seeming more likely. While Manny Pacquiao is hoping for that next big boxing match to occur in April, a brand new Filipino boxing star may be premiering earlier than that in the next year in the United States. In a report on Monday from ABS-CBN Sports, it’s noted that Jerwin Ancajas is the Pacquiao and MP Promotions’ first world title holder and first under eight-division boxing world champ. By signing the new deal with Top Rank Promotions, Pac-Man believes that Ancajas can become introduced to an even larger audience in the United States and worldwide.

Filipino boxing star Jerwin Ancajas will receive more exposure in the U.S. from Pacquiao’s MP Promotions. Tertius Pickard / AP Images

Pacquiao spoke of the impact Ancajas’ recent signing with the Top Rank boxing company can have on his future career in boxing.

“I am pleased to announce that we will have the opportunity to get worldwide exposure through his upcoming fights being televised on ESPN, with the help of the legendary Bob Arum and Top Rank.” “We, at MP Promotions feel that this opportunity will open the floodgates for Jerwin to reach his full potential and continue to bring great honor to the Philippines.”

Filipino boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas is the current IBF Junior Bantamweight title holder. He’s now held that belt since September of 2016 and currently has an impressive early record of 28 wins, one loss, and one draw. A total of 19 wins have come via knockout in his career thus far.

Ancajas last fought in November when he defended his championship against Ireland’s Jamie Conlan in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Ancajas won by knockout in the sixth round. That was his third successful title defense since winning the belt back in 2016 in a fight against McJoe Arroyo.

For Jerwin Ancajas’ next fight, he’ll defend the IBF championship against Israel “Jiga” Gonzales of Mexico. That fight is scheduled for February 3, 2018 in Corpus Christi, Texas. With the backing of Manny Pacquiao’s name and his MP Promotions company bringing coverage of Ancajas’ fights to America, it could help him blossom into a follower in the footsteps of “Pac-Man” in the boxing world.