First Lady Melania Trump Trolled For Christmas Selfie — See Tweets

President Donald Trump’s third wife and current First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, has remained a topic of discussion ever since her husband — a former business mogul — won the 2016 presidential election after defeating Hillary Clinton. Melania Trump is now in the news because of her Christmas selfie which she uploaded to her official Twitter account.

The first lady is not just the wife of the sitting president, but her actions inspire millions of American women. If you work hard, anything is possible. As the current first lady, Melania — just like President Trump — has motivated hundreds of thousands of Americans to believe in their dreams and work hard towards their respective goals. On Christmas Eve, the Slovenian-born Melania got into the festive spirit by posting a Christmas selfie on December 25.

After Melania Trump posted the Christmas selfie, she did not receive the best reactions from the Twitter users from all around the world. Melania captioned the photo “Merry Christmas,” and is seen using a Santa filter. However, the alleged use of heavy-filters makes her face quite unnatural and Twitter users were not in the mood to forgive.

Check out the mixed reaction to Melania Trump’s Christmas selfie:

Not everyone has had good-paying jobs w/pensions, not everyone was born in good health or able to keep it. Not everyone was born into great circumstances. Not everyone married into wealth. And what about the innocents born into poverty – do they not deserve better? — Mary Christen Czech (@christenczech) December 25, 2017

“And to all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” — HRC — Kate Hege (@KateHege) December 26, 2017

This is creepy and embarrassing — Bet P (@bett1230) December 26, 2017

The office of the FLOTUS needs to hire people who understand appropriate & inappropriate photos. Please. — Karen Pearce (@FairMountain) December 26, 2017

Mrs. Trump First Lady is so awesome and ever so studding. Classy and yes the best looking. Wow — Smart Girl (@smartgirls4gop) December 26, 2017

Blink twice if he’s holding you against your will, M. — Lock. Him. Out. (@LockHimOut) December 26, 2017

Apparently, this is not the first time Melania Trump was trolled by Twitter users because of her tweets. Fox News reported in November that the First Lady Melania was trolled over White House Christmas decorations and her outfits.

Melania decorated the White House for Christmas with the theme “Time-Honored Traditions.” Nevertheless, many Twitter users were quick to observe that the White House decoration looks like the snaps from the horror films like The Shining, The Blair Witch Project, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

I photoshopped Jack Skellington into Melania's Christmas decor and honestly I like it now. pic.twitter.com/hqx1QYBGhI — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 27, 2017

Melania Trump and the rest of the Trump family reportedly spent Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. Donald Trump’s four kids, Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Barron, were seen spending time with their parents during the Christmas holiday. However, Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were not spotted during any of the Christmas dinners.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Regardless of the comments, Melania Trump’s twitter selfie was uploaded with good intentions and did not mean any harm to anyone.