First Lady Melania Trump Trolled For Christmas Selfie — See Tweets

"WHAT is going on with those eyes?" one tweeted after seeing Melania Trump's heavily- filtered Christmas selfie.

Melania Trump christmas selfie twitter
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
BuzzWorthy

President Donald Trump’s third wife and current First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, has remained a topic of discussion ever since her husband — a former business mogul — won the 2016 presidential election after defeating Hillary Clinton. Melania Trump is now in the news because of her Christmas selfie which she uploaded to her official Twitter account.

The first lady is not just the wife of the sitting president, but her actions inspire millions of American women. If you work hard, anything is possible. As the current first lady, Melania — just like President Trump — has motivated hundreds of thousands of Americans to believe in their dreams and work hard towards their respective goals. On Christmas Eve, the Slovenian-born Melania got into the festive spirit by posting a Christmas selfie on December 25.

After Melania Trump posted the Christmas selfie, she did not receive the best reactions from the Twitter users from all around the world. Melania captioned the photo “Merry Christmas,” and is seen using a Santa filter. However, the alleged use of heavy-filters makes her face quite unnatural and Twitter users were not in the mood to forgive.

Check out the mixed reaction to Melania Trump’s Christmas selfie:

Apparently, this is not the first time Melania Trump was trolled by Twitter users because of her tweets. Fox News reported in November that the First Lady Melania was trolled over White House Christmas decorations and her outfits.

Melania decorated the White House for Christmas with the theme “Time-Honored Traditions.” Nevertheless, many Twitter users were quick to observe that the White House decoration looks like the snaps from the horror films like The Shining, The Blair Witch Project, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Melania Trump and the rest of the Trump family reportedly spent Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. Donald Trump’s four kids, Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Barron, were seen spending time with their parents during the Christmas holiday. However, Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were not spotted during any of the Christmas dinners.

president donald trump and wife latest news
  Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Regardless of the comments, Melania Trump’s twitter selfie was uploaded with good intentions and did not mean any harm to anyone.