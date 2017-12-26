WWE Rumors: Huge Championship Match Possibly Revealed For ‘Fastlane 2018’ PPV

A big championship match may be on the way for the WWE’s SmackDown Live brand at the upcoming Fastlane 2018 pay-per-view. While the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 is the next event on the official schedule, there are still a few other pay-per-views slated ahead of WrestleMania 34 next April. One of those will feature the WWE Championship up for grabs in a match involving multiple competitors. If a recent advertisement for the Fastlane 2018 PPV is accurate, it could mean the current champion has his work cut out for him.

Per a report from Sportskeeda‘s Simon Cotton, a press release for Nationwide Arena, host venue for the Fastlane event, may have spoiled the big championship match. The release indicates that current WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title in a Fatal 5-Way matchup. Also listed on the match advertisement as his opponents are “The Viper” Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. That basically would put most of the superstars from two of the biggest matches at the Clash of Champions 2017 card in the same match. The only one missing from the match is former champion Jinder Mahal, whose time in the main event title picture may have passed after his recent loss at Clash to AJ Styles.

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura may be part of the Fastlane 2018 main event title match. WWE

As mentioned in the report, it’s also possible that this latest leaked match could have revealed who will, or won’t be winning the Royal Rumble match. Previous WWE rumors suggested that “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura was a favorite to win the match and go on to face Styles at WrestleMania 34. It might seem to make less sense for a Royal Rumble winner to participate in this particular match if he’s already got a guaranteed main event title shot at Mania.

This Fastlane spoiler could foreshadow that either John Cena or Roman Reigns will win the big match in January as both have been speculated as the winner and both are among the top favorites on Royal Rumble winner betting odds at sportsbooks. Then again, it’s also possible that Shinsuke Nakamura could win Rumble and still be put into the title picture ahead of WrestleMania 34, but it would be a major surprise. As of this report, there hasn’t been an opponent announced for AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view either.

The WWE Fastlane 2018 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 11th, 2018 from Columbus, Ohio. It will be the fourth edition of this particular pay-per-view, as the first came about in 2015. It also would mean the second-straight year that Kevin Owens participates in the main title match as he was the WWE Universal Champion heading into last year’s PPV and lost the title in his match against Goldberg.