‘GTA 6:’ Rockstar’s Possible Focus With Single-Player DLCs Can Ensure The Game’s Success, Says Gamers

The rumor mill has been churning out reports of GTA 6 for quite some time now. Unfortunately, Rockstar has yet to confirm or deny any news about the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. In the meantime, gamers have offered their suggestions and ideas for future GTA VI content, including how Rockstar should handle future DLCs for the game.

Based on a discussion forum in the r/gaming subreddit, some players would like Rockstar to focus on single-player content in GTA VI. Most commenters in the thread believed that the gaming company has become too focused on creating multi-player content for GTA Online instead of single-player content for GTA V.

“The only thing GTA 6 has me worried about is a stripped down single-player experience in favor of a more in-depth online multi-player mode. We all know how much Rockstar loves their new microtransactions,” wrote u/ZedanFlume.

“The campaign was awesome, but they did promise single-player DLCs way back in 2013 and never delivered…” commented u/LetoAtreides82.

According to the Reddit discussion, some gamers prefer single-player content, especially in Grand Theft Auto. Loyal GTA gamers have enjoyed single-player content since the first game. GTA V was no exception. There are gamers out there who believe that the fifth installment of the game series has a decent campaign and storyline.

“I’m with you, the campaign from three very different characters was amazing. Multiplayer is a cool bonus that they’re trying to perfect [it] and [it] is a cash cow. Can’t blame them for pumping out more content for multi,” commented u/HiZenBergh.

Rockstar hit gold with the release of GTA Online. Due to its huge success, the game developer seems to have put more effort into creating multiplayer content for the online version of the game.

Just recently, Rockstar released a campaign called The Doomsday Heist for GTA Online players. According to an IGN, Rockstar chose to create the online DLC over a single-player DLC for GTA V. Based on Reddit comments about The Doomsday Heist, Rockstar seems to have outdone itself with the new online content.

“Yeah, it’s the best content they’ve released since the original Heists. I’ve been saying for years they need more of those and they finally delivered!” wrote u/KingindanOrf.

Given the way that Rockstar has been releasing Grand Theft Auto content, it may be wise to reserve single-player campaigns for GTA VI. Most Grand Theft Auto players seem to suggest this idea since Rockstar appears to have run away with GTA Online’s multi-player DLCs and stopped creating single-player content for GTA V altogether.

Most GTA gamers would like the offline version of the next installment to focus on single-player DLCs. As a result, GTA Online would be reserved for multi-player content.

Thus far, many think GTA V and GTA Online are interchangeable. However, GTA Online has the potential to surpass GTA V, especially in terms of world building. For example, GTA VI and its following installments could add to GTA Online‘s world. So far, each installment of the game has been in a different location.

Each new location in future installments could be added to GTA Online, expanding its world and its potential multiplayer content. Meanwhile, the offline installments can feature individual locations and could focus on adding more leisure activities as Gaming Bolt suggests.

It would be quite interesting to see how Rockstar tops its GTA Online success in GTA 6. However, it might be quite some time before fans get to see the next installment of Grand Theft Auto, especially since Rockstar might be too busy with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 next year.