‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 27: Jill Gets A Warning About Jack And Chelsea Misses Adam

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 27, reveal that Jill (Jess Walton) will be warned about working with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Billy (Jason Thompson) urge Jill not to sell chancellor Industries to Jack.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jill believes that the offer from Jack is too good to pass up. Billy and Cane both warn her that Jack’s deal will hurt CI in the end. Jill agrees to take their opinions under advisement.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that’s Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be put on notice by Lily (Christel Khalil). The two the ladies have a hard time getting along with each other and the newest tiff regarding Cane just makes everything much worse.

Lily believes that Hillary wants her soon-to-be-ex-husband for herself. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily will confront Hilary. The confrontation gets ugly between them and results in another argument. The Y&R spoilers state that Devon (Bryton James) has to break up the spat.

Lily and Cane are pretty close to getting back together. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will tell Lily that she and Cane are just friends. She’s just worried about him and how he is handling being alone for the holidays.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily doesn’t believe a word Hillary says. She thinks Hillary is only using Cane for a story or to latch on him since he’s doing well.

Lily questions Hilary's motives, Cane receives promising news, and Billy and Phyllis examine their relationship. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/4VqtsRPBRl #YR pic.twitter.com/yaCA5FesFw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to move on from painful past memories. It’s another Christmas that she has spent without Adam. While she’s moved on with Adam’s brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), she still misses her husband.

With the drama surrounding Christians paternity, Chelsea misses Adam more than ever. She wonders what he would think of his new son? Would he battle Nick for custody? Or, would he let his brother raise his son as his own child? These questions are driving Chelsea crazy. Deep down she can’t accept that Adam is dead. After all, he has come back to life several other times. So, is it possible that she could see her husband again?

Tomorrow, start your week off with a special Christmas Day episode! Then, ring in the new year with a bang this week on The Young and the Restless! ???? pic.twitter.com/zmMZgs963B — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 24, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam could be returning back to General City in the coming months. It could be the show’s way of keeping Adam alive for his return to Genoa City. As soon as CBS releases any information about Adam’s return, the Inquisitr will let The Young and the Restless fans know.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.