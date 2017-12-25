AT&T Stadium’s Culinary Team On Christmas 2017’s ‘Texas-Style Dressing Holiday Meal’ And Where It Came From

Widely known as “America’s Team” when it comes to the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys organization is known to be the most valuable sports team in the world. In turn, it is fitting that the NFL team with a record 190 consecutive sold-out games and eight Super Bowl appearances would also have a world-class stadium. In 2009, the Cowboys began playing in the newly-built Cowboys Stadium, which has since been renamed AT&T Stadium; many fans also call it “Jerry’s World,” in honor of outspoken Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The capacity of AT&T Stadium is reportedly between 80,000 and 110,000, depending on whether the stadium has standing room areas implemented. When dealing with that many passionate fans, there is going to be a need to have top-tier food options on all levels of the stadium. As overseen by hospitality leader Legends — which also works with Yankee Stadium, Angel Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, and Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, to name a few key venues — AT&T Stadium unveiled the Texas-Style Dressing Holiday Meal for Thanksgiving 2017. A Texas-shaped waffle made from traditional stuffing, topped with homemade mashed potatoes, a choice of roasted turkey breast or Petit Jean smoked pit ham, fresh green beans, and homemade cranberry sauce, this roots of this meal came about in 2014.

When interviewed for The Hype Magazine, the stadium’s Food & Beverage director George Wasai explained where the need for a special holiday meal at AT&T Stadium came from: “Every year we always have a holiday meal to offer the fans, this year I asked my team to think outside the box to do something different. We have a big fan favorite on the menu of the Texas Chicken & Waffle that we launched in 2014 when we hosted the NCAA Final Four Men’s Basketball Championship. The idea for the Holiday Meal was inspired from this dish. But there was no way I thought that we would use the traditional dressing and turn it into a Texas-shaped waffle and have it taste exceptionally good.” As it turns out, this Thanksgiving-themed offering was not a one-off, as Wasai continued, “Due to its being so well-received by our fans from the Thanksgiving game, we are excited to be serving the Texas-Style Dressing Holiday Meal again for the Christmas Eve game.”

Halftime food here at AT&T Stadium… a Thanksgiving meal all in one: pic.twitter.com/XTl6xgHt4D — Brandon George (@DMN_George) November 23, 2017

In addition to its offerings within AT&T Stadium, the Legends team also works on Cowboys-related food projects when the NFL season is not going on. Released earlier this month, the 2017 Dallas Cowboys Family Cookbook is a collection of recipes and other food-oriented content from the Jones family, Cowboys players and coaches, and even AT&T Stadium’s Executive Pastry Chef, Chef Marcello Guevara. Proceeds from this cookbook will benefit The Dallas Cowboys Ed Block Courage House, a residential home and school providing education and other assistance underprivileged youth, as based at Happy Hill Farm.

While the Dallas Cowboys’ recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Arlington, Texas-based team from playing in this year’s NFL playoffs, one can rest assured that 2018 will bring both delicious culinary creations and a great season for the Cowboys and fans alike.