Meghan Markle Gets Double Nods In Queen’s Christmas Speech As She Treads Softly Through Events

While there wasn’t a bugle blown at the mention of her name, Meghan Markle was given quite the honor coming from the Queen in her Christmas speech today. You can see in the clips how Meghan stayed close to Prince Harry as they made their way to and from the church where Christmas mass was celebrated.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry made attempts to put Meghan’s mind at ease during what could be an event that entices a bit of nervousness. Harry and his brother William chatted with Meghan right before the big curtsy to the Queen as all cameras were on her.

The Daily Mail reported, that it was William who also offered up pointers to Meghan along with Kate Middleton, who presented her curtsy alongside Meghan upon meeting up with the Queen. Reports indicate that Meghan looked nervous as she kept her head down with a slight smile on her face during the curtsy, but when it was done, she instantly reached for Harry and her “gloved hand” slipped into his hand once again.

The video above shows how Meghan stayed pretty much glued to Harry as he directed her to the well-wishers off to the side and then away from them when it was time to head back to Sandringham House. As reports indicate Meghan looked apprehensive and looked to Harry for direction while out in public, but as the Daily Mail suggests if she were at all worried about how she stood with the Royal Family, she didn’t have to wait too long.

As the Royal Family watched Queen’s Elizabeth’s taped Christmas message to all in the U.K. play out on the TV set, Meghan was given not one, but two nods from the Queen expressing a welcome to the former actress into the family.

It was about 3 p.m. local time at Sandringham House when Meghan joined the other Royals to watch the Queen’s message and according to The Telegraph, “any lingering fears were allayed in some style, as the Queen used her Christmas message to officially welcome her into the family.”

The first sign of Meghan’s welcoming from the Queen came via a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan that the Queen displayed. It was one of the couple’s engagement pictures. The second nod was when the Queen actually said she is looking forward to welcoming new members to the Royal Family in 2018.

This was a very nice tribute to Meghan as she was seemingly coupled in the Queen’s thoughts on the arrival of Prince William and Kate’s third child. According to The Telegraph, both Meghan and the new baby are the new family members the Queen addressed in her speech.

Meghan’s inclusion in the Royal Christmas festivities was another honor bestowed upon her by the Queen, who relaxed the tradition of family members only at Christmas events to have Meghan join them. From all accounts, the Queen has extended her genuine welcome to Meghan a few times over the weekend in the different ways explained above.

Back in 2011, the Queen marked Kate Middleton’s introduction into the Royal Family via her Christmas message, but that was after Kate and William had been married.