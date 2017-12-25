WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Setting Up Next Match During ‘Raw’ 25th Anniversary

The WWE Universe continues to speculate about The Undertaker’s future despite a crystal clear retirement angle at WrestleMania 33. Since then, The Deadman’s return has been rumored at every major WWE PPV this year. However, The Undertaker’s return to WWE programming was confirmed for the upcoming 25th-anniversary edition of Raw, and the WWE Universe is dying to know what he will be doing during the show.

There has been a lot of speculation, but it’s now being reported that The Undertaker could be setting up his next match during Raw’s 25th anniversary. It’s just a rumor for now, but the expectation is that The Deadman’s appearance will not just be a friendly hello. The Undertaker might be making an official retirement speech, but the report is claiming that WWE officials could have plans for him heading into WrestleMania season.

Many people are confident about The Undertaker wrestling another match, especially since his hip surgery earlier this year. There are many different scenarios for him to have an official retirement matchup in New Orleans next year at WrestleMania 34. A rematch with Roman Reigns could be in the cards. A match with Sting remains a possibility. Braun Strowman versus The Undertaker would also be something great to see.

‘The Undertaker’s WWE future still isn’t clear.’ WWE

WWE officials have been building “The Monster Among Men” as the next great big man in WWE for most of the year, so having him retire The Undertaker could be the necessary rub Braun needs to succeed him. A lot of fans were unhappy about Roman Reigns “retiring” The Deadman, and giving that honor to Strowman would be a much more fitting end to The Undertaker’s wrestling career in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

For the next month, there will be a lot of speculation regarding The Undertaker’s upcoming return to WWE television. WWE officials are expected to make Raw’s 25th anniversary, but a big announcement from The Undertaker to finally confirm his WWE future would make the night unforgettable. Until then, the rumors and speculation regarding The Deadman’s upcoming appearance will continue. If The Undertaker’s WWE career is officially over, the WWE Universe will at least get to see him for the first time since WrestleMania.