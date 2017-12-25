‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Works To Repair Relationship With Mariah, Will It Lead To Romance?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will try to make amends with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) in the next few weeks. Tessa realizes that she may have been rude and cut her friend off after she revealed her romantic feelings. She will try to make it up to her, but Mariah isn’t sure she can trust her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Tessa made her choice and decided to stay with Noah (Robert Adamson). Of course, that hurt Mariah, who believed they had something special. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Tessa and Mariah may end up together in the end, but their road to happiness will be pretty rocky.

Mariah has moved on, or so she tells herself, and she isn’t interested in finding love. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) told her daughter to be open to love because it can be amazing. Mariah cannot help but feel cynical about finding love.

After being rejected by Tessa, Mariah decided they cannot be friends anymore. She stopped sharing things with her and avoided her at all cost. It wasn’t long before Tessa got the idea. Young and the Restless spoilers state indicate that Tessa will reach out to Mariah, stating she wants to make things right between them.

Young and the Restless tease that Mariah isn’t interested, at least at first. She decides before she can be with anyone, male or female, she has to find out who she is as a person. She decides to find out how to love herself, flaws and all, first. She tells Tessa if she really is her friend, she will understand and wait for her to figure her life out.

After some time, Mariah discovers who she is and what she was meant to do in life. While she was off figuring out her life, Noah finds out about the kiss Tessa shared with his sister. Perhaps, he and Tessa worked things out and as long as she stays away from Mariah, they will be fine. However, it becomes hard for Tessa to stay away after Mariah gets emotionally stronger. She feels drawn to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after Mariah grows stronger and decides what she wants in a partner, she will decide that she wants nothing to do with Tessa. However, Noah believes she is after Tessa and another Newman battle begins.

Will Noah forgive Mariah for kissing his girlfriend?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.